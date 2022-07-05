Log in
07-05 2022
1.090 EUR   -0.18%
DeA Capital S p A : Update on the Framework Agreement signed on August 5, 2021 and related to the strategic agreement in Real Estate between DeA Capital, De Agostini, DeA Capital Real Estate SGR, CPI Property Group and NEXT RE SIIQ

07/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT SIGNED ON AUGUST 5, 2021

AND RELATED TO THE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN REAL ESTATE

BETWEEN DEA CAPITAL, DE AGOSTINI, DEA CAPITAL REAL ESTATE SGR,

CPI PROPERTY GROUP AND NEXT RE SIIQ

Milan, 5 July 2022 - Reference is made to the strategic agreement aimed at defining the partnership in real estate between DeA Capital S.p.A., De Agostini S.p.A., DeA Capital Real Estate SGR S.p.A., CPI Property Group S.A. and the latter's subsidiary, NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A., the signing of which was announced to the market on August 5, 2021 (the "Framework Agreement").

Notice is hereby given that the parties of the Framework Agreement have agreed to postpone to 31 December, 2022 the deadline for the fulfilment of certain conditions of the strategic agreement - including, in particular, the execution of the planned share capital increase of NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. - replacing the previous deadline set at 30 June, 2022; without prejudice to the prerequisites that had led to the signing of the aforementioned agreement, the decision of the parties to postpone the deadline is the consequence of the effect of the unfavourable market situation due to the uncertainties and volatility of the geopolitical, macroeconomic and financial framework.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Press and Communication Office

Anna Majocchi

Marco Scopigno

Tel. +39 02 6249951

Tel. +39 06 68163206 / 348 0173826

ir@deacapital.com

marco.scopigno@deacapital.com

***

DeA Capital (www.deacapital.com). DeA Capital S.p.A., a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A. and listed on the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan market of the Milan Stock Exchange, is the leading independent Italian player in the Alternative Asset Management sector (for assets under management), with combined assets under management of approximately EUR 26.2 billion. The Group Platform - concentrated on the two subsidiaries, DeA Capital Real Estate SGR and DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR, as well as on the related indirect majority investment in Quaestio Capital SGR - is engaged in the promotion, management and development of real estate, private equity and credit investment funds, as well as in multi- asset/multi-manager solutions for institutional investors.

DeA Capital S.p.A., Registered Office in Milan, Via Brera 21, 20121 Milan - Italy, tel. +39 02 6249951, fax +39 02 62499599 Controlled and coordinated by De Agostini S.p.A., Registered Office in Novara, Via G. da Verrazano 15, 28100 Novara - Italy

Authorised share capital of EUR 266,612,100, fully paid up - Tax Code and Registration in the Milan Companies Register no. 07918170015.

Member of the "IVA B & D Holding Group" - VAT no. 02611940038, Milan REA (Economic and Administrative Index) no. 1833926

Disclaimer

DEA Capital S.p.A. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
