DeA Capital S p A : – Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy, Roma

Le eccellenze italiane del Made in Italy
Rome, 30 September 2022
DEA CAPITAL AT A GLANCE
We are a Private Assets Investment Manager - Real Estate, Credit, Equity - providing capital solutions on behalf of our institutional client base
We have a medium / long term approach and a strong commitment to deliver attractive performances
We are a trusted partner to our clients and this trust is based on more than 10 years of results supported by:
-
Talented people
-
Robust set of values
-
State-of-the-artESG, compliance, risk management and technological infrastructure
-
Reputable majority shareholder with a long term / industrial view
CORE COMPETENCIES
MULTI-ASSET /
€8.2bn MULTI-MANAGER SOLUTIONS
Data as of June 30, 2022
700+
Assets
50+
Investee companies
15,000+
Operators
€4+bn
Aggregate turnover
PANEUROPEAN FOOTPRINT
Warsaw
Frankfurt
European countries
300+
Employees
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.