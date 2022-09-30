Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. DeA Capital S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEA   IT0001431805

DEA CAPITAL S.P.A.

(DEA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
1.006 EUR   -0.98%
05:54pDea Capital S P A : – Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy, Roma
PU
09/12Dea Capital S P A : signs a Joint Venture agreement with Europa Capital to develop real estate activity in France
PU
09/09DeA Capital S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DeA Capital S p A : – Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy, Roma

09/30/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The One Alternative

Le eccellenze italiane del Made in Italy

Rome, 30 September 2022

Overview of the Platform

DEA CAPITAL AT A GLANCE

We are a Private Assets Investment Manager - Real Estate, Credit, Equity - providing capital solutions on behalf of our institutional client base

We have a medium / long term approach and a strong commitment to deliver attractive performances

We are a trusted partner to our clients and this trust is based on more than 10 years of results supported by:

  • Talented people
  • Robust set of values
  • State-of-the-artESG, compliance, risk management and technological infrastructure
  • Reputable majority shareholder with a long term / industrial view

THE ONE ALTERNATIVE

3

CORE COMPETENCIES

€12.9bn

REAL ESTATE

€3.1bn

CREDIT

€2.5bn

PRIVATE EQUITY

MULTI-ASSET /

€8.2bn MULTI-MANAGER SOLUTIONS

Data as of June 30, 2022

THE ONE ALTERNATIVE

4

€26.7bn

AUM

70+ Funds

700+

Assets

50+

Investee companies

15,000+

Operators

€4+bn

Aggregate turnover

PANEUROPEAN FOOTPRINT

Warsaw

Frankfurt

Milan

Headquarter

7

Paris

Munich

Offices covering main

Milan

Rome

Madrid

THE ONE ALTERNATIVE

5

European countries

300+

Employees

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DEA Capital S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEA CAPITAL S.P.A.
05:54pDea Capital S P A : – Le Eccellenze del Made in Italy, Roma
PU
09/12Dea Capital S P A : signs a Joint Venture agreement with Europa Capital to develop real es..
PU
09/09DeA Capital S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/05Dea Capital S P A : launches Flexible Capital Fund
PU
08/08Dea Capital S P A : and Harrison Street launch Joint Venture to develop Built-to-Rent Proj..
PU
07/07Dea Capital S P A : Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto
PU
07/05Dea Capital S P A : Aggiornamento sul Framework Agreement siglato in data 5 agosto 2021 e ..
PU
07/05Dea Capital S P A : Update on the Framework Agreement signed on August 5, 2021 and related..
PU
06/14Dea Capital S P A : Operatività di DeA Capital SpA sui propri titoli. Dati riassuntivi del..
PU
05/23DEA CAPITAL S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share prem..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 266 M 261 M 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart DEA CAPITAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
DeA Capital S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEA CAPITAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Average target price 1,74 €
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Federico Ceretti Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Sala Chairman
Manolo Santilli Chief Operating Officer
Francesca Golfetto Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Vasco Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEA CAPITAL S.P.A.-22.44%263
BLACKROCK, INC.-38.41%85 022
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.02%63 618
UBS GROUP AG-12.55%47 736
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.06%31 419
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-15.82%27 466