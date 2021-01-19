Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft    LOUD   DE000A0Z23G6

DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(LOUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin determines relevant average share prices for the proposed public delisting takeover offer

01/19/2021 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin determines relevant average share prices for the proposed public delisting takeover offer

19.01.2021 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BaFin determines relevant average share prices for the proposed public delisting takeover offer

Berlin, January 19, 2021 - On January 11, 2021, Musai Capital Ltd., Sliema, Malta (the "Bidder") announced its decision to submit a public delisting takeover offer to the shareholders of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, Berlin, Germany ("DEAG") to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in DEAG, each representing a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "DEAG Shares"), pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 sent. 1 WpÜG in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sent. 3 no. 1 BörsG (the "Offer"). Together with the U.S. investor Mike Novogratz, who holds approx. 14% of DEAG's shares through his family office Galaxy Group Investments LLC, as well as other shareholders of the DEAG, Apeiron and the Bidder have agreed on the key terms of a shareholders' agreement on the basis of which, subject to the successful closing of the transaction, they will exercise joint control over DEAG. In an agreement with DEAG, Apeiron and the Bidder have committed to support DEAG's further growth strategy outside the stock exchange listing.

The Bidder has informed DEAG, that according to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") the domestic volume-weighted average stock exchange prices of DEAG Shares during the last three and the last six months prior to the announcement of the Offer, which are relevant for the determination of the statutory minimum price, amount to EUR 3.09 (three months) and EUR 3.03 (six months). Therefore, according to the Bidder the offer consideration under the Offer will correspond to the volume-weighted average stock exchange prices of DEAG Shares during the last three months of EUR 3.09 per DEAG Share as determined by BaFin.

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and provider of live entertainment in Europe. With its group companies, DEAG has been present at 12 locations in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Ireland for more than 40 years. As a live entertainment service provider with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organization, marketing and holding of events.

Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG's core businesses today include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, Arts+Exhibitions and Ticketing. Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions in particular are of great importance to the further development of DEAG's own content.

In 2019, more than 5 million tickets were sold for over 4,000 events - a continuously growing proportion of which were sold via the group's own e-commerce platforms "MyTicket" and "Gigantic.com" for its own and third-party content.

With its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active Live Entertainment service company.

Investor & Public Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: 0049 69 905505-52
email: deag@edicto.de


19.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft
Potsdamer Straße 58
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49-30-810 75-0
Fax: +49-30-810 75-519
E-mail: deag@edicto.de
Internet: www.deag.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, DE000A2NBF25
WKN: A0Z23G, A2NBF2
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1161588

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1161588  19.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161588&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:29aDEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : BaFin determines relevant average share p..
EQ
04:29aPRESS RELEASE : DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: BaFin determines..
DJ
01/14DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
01/14DGAP-PVR : DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to ..
DJ
01/11DEAG PLANS DELISTING : Delisting-takeover offer agreed
EQ
01/11PRESS RELEASE : DEAG plans delisting: Delisting-takeover offer agreed
DJ
01/11DGAP-ADHOC : DEAG plans delisting: Delisting-takeover offer agreed
DJ
01/11DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktieng..
DJ
01/06DGAP-PVR : DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a relea..
DJ
2020DGAP-ADHOC : DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Confirmation from t..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47,5 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net income 2020 -8,43 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2020 28,2 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,0 M 73,7 M 73,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,35 €
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter L. H. Schwenkow Chief Executive Officer
Wolf-Dieter Gramatke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Diekmann Chief Operating & Digital Officer
Roman Velke Chief Financial Officer
Katja Nettesheim Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAG DEUTSCHE ENTERTAINMENT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.79%74
TUI AG-13.67%5 944
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-6.80%2 364
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.67%2 351
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.66%1 657
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.05%1 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ