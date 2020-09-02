DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Market entry in Ireland: DEAG Group founds the joint venture 'Singular Artists' together with renowned promoters - Further strengthening of the international ticketing business

DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Joint Venture

Market entry in Ireland: DEAG Group founds the joint venture "Singular Artists" together with renowned promoters - Further strengthening of the international ticketing business

Berlin, 2 September 2020 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, ticker symbol: LOUD, "DEAG") is continuing its international expansion even during the COVID-19 pandemic and entering the Irish market. The Group subsidiary Kilimanjaro Holdings Ltd. ("Kilimanjaro") has founded the joint venture Singular Artists Ltd. ("Singular Artists") together with the renowned promoters Fin O'Leary, Brian Hand and Simon Merriman. Singular Artists will organise concerts and events in Ireland and Northern Ireland and is to be developed into a strong independent brand in the coming years. Kilimanjaro will hold a majority stake in the joint venture (55%). In addition, DEAG also plans to expand its own ticketing business with the Group's own ticketing platforms "MyTicket" and "Gigantic.com" to Ireland following the successful operational launch of Singular Artists.

Detlef Kornett, member of the Executive Board of DEAG: "DEAG is expanding despite the crisis. We are not only retaining our key personnel in the Group, but even expanding it. The Irish market is extremely attractive. We will position ourselves there with top-class content and grow. Already today, over 8,000 events are held in Ireland every year. Together with our own events, these form an excellent basis for the expansion of our ticketing activities to Ireland."

Kilimanjaro's partners in the joint venture are three successful promoters from the Irish event market, who have a broad network and a long-standing track record, at Aiken Promotions, among others. O'Leary, Hand and Merriman have worked with many internationally renowned artists in the past, including My Chemical Romance, Sufjan Stevens, Fontaines DC, The Gloaming, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Alanis Morissette, The Murder Capital, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Billy Connolly, Yungblud, Tones & I, Sylvan Esso, The Snuts, The Dubliners, Big Thief, Clannad, Julia Jacklin, The Midnight, Mahalia, Perfume Genius, SOAK, Tamino, Larkin Poe, A-ha, Smoothboi Ezra, Jacksepticeye, Kai Tempest, Loyle Carner, Mark Rebillet, Orville Peck, Girl Band, The Last Podcast On The Left, Pillow Queens, Tiny Meat Gang, $uicideboy$, Jose Gonzalez and Steel Panther. The list of artists is supplemented by a number of non-musical events, in the area of comedy, for example.

"We are pleased that this expansion opportunity has opened up for us in these challenging times for the live entertainment industry. We are all looking forward to presenting concerts and events to our audience again soon. Ireland is an attractive market within the EU. We are starting off with a strong team and are now building the foundations to conquer the Irish market once the pandemic ends. The DEAG Group's strength also lies in the fact that it recognises such opportunities and has the ability to seize them," Stuart Galbraith, CEO of Kilimanjaro, added.

About DEAG

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is a leading entertainment service company and a provider of Live Entertainment in Europe. With its Group companies, DEAG has been present in 11 locations in its core markets Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland for more than 40 years. As a Live Entertainment service company with an integrated business model, DEAG has extensive expertise in planning, organising, marketing and promoting events.

Founded in Berlin in 1978 and listed on the stock exchange since 1998, DEAG's core business areas nowadays include Rock/Pop, Classics & Jazz, Family Entertainment, Arts+Exhibitions and Ticketing. Especially Family Entertainment and Arts+Exhibitions are elementary building blocks for the further development of the company's own content.

More than 5 million tickets for over 4,000 events were sold in 2019, a continuously growing share of these via the Group's own e-commerce platforms "MyTicket" and "Gigantic.com" for its own and third-party content.

Through its strong partner network, DEAG is excellently positioned in the market as an internationally active live entertainment service provider.

DEAG shares (ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6 | WKN: A0Z23G | stock exchange symbol: LOUD) are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the quality segment of the German Stock Exchange.