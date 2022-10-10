Debock Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting

This is for your information and records.

This will also be available on the Company's website at www.debockgroup.com

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2022-23 of the Company was held on Monday 10th October, 2022 at 02:00 p.m. IST at the registered office of the company situated at 51, Lohiya Colony, 200 Feet Bye-Pass, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur-302021, in compliance with and as per circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Sub: Summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th October, 2022

"PROCEEDINGS OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF DEBOCK INDUSTRIES

LIMITED"

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (the "EOGM") of the Members of DEBOCK INUDSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS DEBOCK SALES AND MARKETING LIMITED) (the "Company") was held on Monday 10, 2022 at 02:00 P.M IST at the registered office of the company situated at 51, Lohiya Colony, 200 Feet Bye-Pass, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur- 302021 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, circulars and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations").

Mr. Ankit Sharma, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company commenced the EOGM and welcomed the members to the meeting.

The requisite quorum was present in person and the meeting had been called to order.

All Directors and KMP's except Ms. Vandana Patidar (CEO) were present for the meeting. Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee were also present at the meeting.

The Company Secretary informed that the documents which are statutorily required to be kept open were available electronically for inspection by the members during the EOGM.

The Company Secretary thereafter briefed the flow of the events for the meeting and requested Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company to commence the proceedings of the meeting.

Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company initiated the proceedings of the meeting. He confirmed that the Company had taken all feasible efforts under the current circumstances to enable members to attend and vote at the EOGM. He also expressed his gratitude to the members, the Board and the management team.

The notice of the EOGM including Business transactions taken as read as the same were already circulated to members.

The following items as stated in the Notice were then taken up for consideration:

S.No. Resolution Description Type of Resolution (Ordinary/ Special) 1 Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at ratio of 1:1 Ordinary

The Company Secretary informed that the Company had provided to the members the facility to cast their vote electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The remote e-voting commenced at 09:00 a.m. on October 07th, 2022 and ended on 05.00 p.m. on October 09th, 2022, thereafter he informed that the members who had not cast their vote through remote e-voting, may cast their vote through e-voting platform within 30 minutes post closure of proceedings of the meeting.