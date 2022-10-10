Advanced search
    DIL   INE411Y01011

DEBOCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(DIL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:20 2022-10-10 am EDT
27.00 INR   -1.28%
06:32aDebock Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
09/15Debock Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
08/13Debock Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Debock Industries : Extra Ordinary Meeting

10/10/2022 | 06:32am EDT
To,

Dated: 10th October, 2022

Department of Corporate Services,

Listing Compliance

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051.

Ref: Scrip Code/ Symbol: DIL

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Sub: Summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th October, 2022

This is to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2022-23 of the Company was held on Monday 10th October, 2022 at 02:00 p.m. IST at the registered office of the company situated at 51, Lohiya Colony, 200 Feet Bye-Pass, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur-302021, in compliance with and as per circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This will also be available on the Company's website at www.debockgroup.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

For Debock Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Debock Sales And Marketing Limited)

Mukesh Manveer

Singh

Digitally signed by Mukesh Manveer Singh

Date: 2022.10.10 15:41:51 +05'30'

Mukesh Manveer Singh

Managing Director

DIN: 01765408

"PROCEEDINGS OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF DEBOCK INDUSTRIES

LIMITED"

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (the "EOGM") of the Members of DEBOCK INUDSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS DEBOCK SALES AND MARKETING LIMITED) (the "Company") was held on Monday 10, 2022 at 02:00 P.M IST at the registered office of the company situated at 51, Lohiya Colony, 200 Feet Bye-Pass, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur- 302021 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, circulars and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations").

Mr. Ankit Sharma, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company commenced the EOGM and welcomed the members to the meeting.

The requisite quorum was present in person and the meeting had been called to order.

All Directors and KMP's except Ms. Vandana Patidar (CEO) were present for the meeting. Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee were also present at the meeting.

The Company Secretary informed that the documents which are statutorily required to be kept open were available electronically for inspection by the members during the EOGM.

The Company Secretary thereafter briefed the flow of the events for the meeting and requested Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company to commence the proceedings of the meeting.

Mr. Mukesh Manveer Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company initiated the proceedings of the meeting. He confirmed that the Company had taken all feasible efforts under the current circumstances to enable members to attend and vote at the EOGM. He also expressed his gratitude to the members, the Board and the management team.

The notice of the EOGM including Business transactions taken as read as the same were already circulated to members.

The following items as stated in the Notice were then taken up for consideration:

S.No.

Resolution Description

Type of Resolution

(Ordinary/ Special)

1

Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company at ratio of 1:1

Ordinary

The Company Secretary informed that the Company had provided to the members the facility to cast their vote electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. The remote e-voting commenced at 09:00 a.m. on October 07th, 2022 and ended on 05.00 p.m. on October 09th, 2022, thereafter he informed that the members who had not cast their vote through remote e-voting, may cast their vote through e-voting platform within 30 minutes post closure of proceedings of the meeting.

The Company Secretary further informed that Ms. Payal Kotak, Proprietor, M/s. Payal Kotak & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. A50018, COP: 20944) had been appointed as Scrutinizer for the meeting. She also informed that the results of the remote e-voting and e-voting at the EOGM will be announced and displayed on the website of the Company and will also be submitted to the Stock Exchanges.

The Company Secretary further informed that the result of Remote E-voting and voting at EOGM would be declared within 2 Working Days from the conclusion of the meeting and the same would be submitted/disclosed to the Stock Exchanges and also on the website of the Company.

The Chairman, thereafter, thanked all the members for their participation at the EOGM and declared the proceedings of the meeting as completed and the meeting concluded at 02:30 PM

For Debock Industries Limited

(Formerly known as Debock Sales and Marketing Limited)

Mukesh Manveer

Singh

Mukesh Manveer Singh

Managing Director

DIN: 01765408

Digitally signed by Mukesh Manveer Singh

Date: 2022.10.10 15:42:14 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Debock Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
