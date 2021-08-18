Log in
    DEC   CA2427792056

DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

(DEC)
Decade Resources : ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

08/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd. ('Decade' or the Company) has closed a non-brokered private placement of non-flow-through units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.

A total of 10,000,000 non flow-through units were issued at the price of 5 cents per unit to raise $500,000. Each non flow-through unit consists of one common share of the company and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months, one additional common share of the company, at a price of 8 cents per share.

All of the shares and warrants, and any shares issued upon exercise of the warrants comprising the units, are subject to a hold period and may not be traded in Canada until December 14th, 2021, except as permitted by applicable Canadian securities laws and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds from the sale of the non-flow-through units will be expended on the company's properties located in British Columbia and will be used for working capital purposes.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the 'Golden Triangle' area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

