Decade Resources : ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY OF 3 NEW RED BED COPPER SHOWINGS, TERRACE BC.
May 28, 2024 at 05:27 pm EDT
Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd ("Decade") reports that it has received assays from the 2024 surface program at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.
Within the property, there are several red bed copper trends, each up to 20 km long and a granodiorite intrusion separating them. The Nobody Knows trend is approximately 20 km west of the Treasure Mountain trend. On the Treasure Mountain Trend approximately 22 copper-silver showings occur over a 15 km belt.
Copper bearing sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite and possibly native copper.
These discovered showings are located along newly constructed logging roads along the north side of the Copper River. The first showing is exposed in a quarry along the main logging road. It is exposed along 15 m of strike and several m of width as the true width is obscured by overburden. A line of low ridges along the hillside that are up to 10 m wide appear to represent the extension of the siliceous material exposed in the quarry. The second showing is NE of the first one approximately 700 m away. Coarse bornite was observed within coarse hematite rich fragmental volcanics. The third showing is 3 km SW of the first two showings with copper minerals in a fine grained hematite rich tuff. Exploration is needed to determine the full widths of the second and third showings sampled. The Company collected a total of 20 grab samples from these showings in order to determine possible grade for future exploration. All analysis indicated a copper-silver association typical of the red bed mineralization in the area.
Assays obtained varied from 0-73 to 14.85 g/t Ag and 0.1095 to 1.26 % Cu. Some of the higher grade results are shown in the table below:
The Company is in the process of mobilizing a drill to the project area to take advantage of the snow melt run off to continue testing the Nobody Knows # 2 showing as well as testing the zone exposed within the quarry.
All samples were analyzed by ALS Labs in North Vancouver BC.
Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company has a 65% interest in the Red Cliff property in north-western British Columbia. It has 100 % interest in the Goat, Grassy, Premier East and Terrace area properties. Its projects include Red Cliff, Lord Nelson, Goat/Surprise Creek, Treasure Mountain, Terrace Property, and Del Norte Property. The Lord Nelson property is located 34 kilometers east of Stewart, British Columbia and is comprised of approximately 2630 hectares in six separate claims. The Terrace Properties are composed of three main claim blocks, namely Terrace Gold-Dardanelle-Treasure Mountain group of claims located about 10 to 35 air kilometers east of Terrace, British Columbia, on the side of the Zymoetz (Copper) River valley.