Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Decade Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   CA2427793047

DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

(DEC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:26 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.1200 CAD   -.--%
03:22pDECADE RESOURCES : Announces non-brokered private placement
PU
07/12DECADE RESOURCES : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
06/14Decade Announces Share Consolidation and Financing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decade Resources : ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has cancelled the June 13 2022 private placement and is using its best efforts to complete a non-brokered private placement of non-flow-through shares to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $806,000.

The offering of non-flow-through shares will comprise up to 6,200,000 units, at a price of thirteen cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Each unit will comprise one share at $0.13 and one half a share warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 2 years.

The proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for working capital purposes.

Certain directors and officers of the company may participate in the private placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will not exceed 25 per cent of the company's market capitalization. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the private placement.

To date, the Company has been conducting surface exploration on properties that require assessment work. Work is being completed at the Grassy, Premier East, Goat and Terrace properties. The Company has located some new copper rich showings to the east of its Treasure Mountain claims. Width of this new zone appears to be up to 5 m. Samples are being sent to MSA labs for analysis.

The Company also announces farmout of the Dar claims to a private company for cash payments and stock. The deal is for $110,000 cash, 400,000 shares and $2,000,000 expenditure over a 4 year period to earn 100%. The Company has received the initial payment of $10,000.00 with the rest due over the 4 year period. Shares will be received upon listing of the new entity.

The Company also announce the grant of 1,500,000 share options to several individuals. The options will be exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

Disclaimer

Decade Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
03:22pDECADE RESOURCES : Announces non-brokered private placement
PU
07/12DECADE RESOURCES : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
06/14Decade Announces Share Consolidation and Financing
AQ
06/13DECADE RESOURCES : Announces share consolidation and financing
PU
06/13Decade Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.86 million in funding
CI
05/03DECADE RESOURCES : Announces Exploration Plans for the 2022 Field Season
PU
05/03Decade Resources Ltd. Announces Exploration Plans for the 2022 Field Season
CI
04/21DECADE RESOURCES : Announces non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow-t..
PU
04/20Decade announces non-brokered private placement of flowthrough and non-flow-through sha..
AQ
04/19Decade Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,42 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,10 M 4,74 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart DECADE RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Decade Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Richard Kruchkowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph Michael Kasum Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Lance Robinson Independent Director
Brian Patrick Morrison Independent Director
Gary M. Assaly Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECADE RESOURCES LTD.-40.00%5
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.16%42 397
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 815
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.33%37 054
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.34%15 383
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.17%8 968