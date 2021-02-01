Log in
DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

(DEC)
Decade Resources Announces High Silver Values Indicated in Surface Sampling on Del Norte Property

02/01/2021 | 08:05am EST
Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces the receipt of all surface sample assays for the 2020 exploration on the Del Norte property optioned from Teuton Resources Corp, 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle". These results have now been plotted and the Company is reporting the significance of this sampling. The Company is still awaiting the final assays for core from the summer's drilling.

Highlights of the surface exploration indicates the following:

  • Assays up to 6800 g/t Ag/eq from the Eagle's Nest Zone.
  • Numerous high-grade Ag/eq assays indicated for the property.
  • The newly identified Eagle's Nest zone has been traced over 500 m with the south and north ends obscured by glacial ice. Indicated width varies from 5-8 m.
  • The Kosciuszko/SP-zone can be traced for 1.4 km and is open along strike and depth.
  • Area of thrust faults in the central portion of the Del Norte property has resulted in the identification of 5 main parallel zones hosting silver rich mineralization, including the Eagle's Nest zone.
  • Zones of semi-massive to massive galena veins 800 m SW of the Eagle's Nest with high silver values.

In the area of thrusting, quartz veins and breccia include the LG Vein/LG Extension Zone, Kosciuszko Zone/ SP, Eagle's Nest, Argo, and New. The LG Vein/LG Extension Zone have been traced over 1.2 km while the New zone was observed over 100 m of strike in a high mountain pass between 2 ice fields. The Argo zone has only been observed in drill holes. These are marked by a distinct alteration halo, with a propylitic zone constituting the outer envelope of the mineralization. Galena, sphalerite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite are common in these quartz veins.

The following table indicates some of the high silver values obtained not only in 2020 sampling but in several from 1994 exploration. Results are as follows:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_figure1.gif


Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_figure2.gif

Analytical values have been rounded.

*Silver-equivalent values are calculated assuming 100% metal recovery using the formula: ((25 * silver (g/t) / 31.104) + (1800 * gold (g/t) / 31.104) + (0.90 * 2204 * lead %/100) + (1.10 * 2204 * zinc %/100)) *(31.1035 / 20). Metal price assumptions are US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold, US$0.90/lb. lead and US$1.10/lb. zinc.

** Historic sample collected by E. Kruchkowski in 1994 sampling.

Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

Analysis are performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_002.jpg


Sample of copper - VG bearing rock from a saw cut at the Del Norte / Lord Nelson tenures boundary ("14 oz" zone).

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_003.jpg


Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_004.jpg


Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/73284_c70273f1d4dd2b15_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73284


© Newsfilecorp 2021
