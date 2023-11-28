Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd ("Decade") reports that it has received the final assays for the Red Cliff property located in the "Golden Triangle" area. Decade owns a 65 % interest in the project and is the project manager. Exploration to date indicates that the Red Cliff property hosts a large mineralized system that has been traced for several kilometres. Drilling was aimed at checking for north extensions of the Montrose gold-copper-zinc zone. Over 1 kilometre of strike length that is overburden obscured has not been tested between the Montrose and Red Cliff zones on the property. In addition zones remain open to depths beyond 600 m. Highlights include:

The program successfully extended the Montrose to the north.

Drilling indicates elevated zinc values associated with the gold-copper to the north.

The gold bearing zone is over 40 m wide hosting parallel gold-copper bearing zones.

Over 1 kilometre of structure south of the 2023 drilling remains untested.

To date, gold bearing mineralization has been identified over 2 km of strike length including the Red Cliff zone to the south and the Montrose zone to the north. The Montrose, Lower Montrose and Waterpump zones are considered to be one zone that has been displaced by faulting. Also, within the Montrose zone, faulting appears to have resulted in repeat sections of mineralization. As well, there appears to be a wide mineralized splay that strikes SW from the main Montrose zone, resulting in wide target areas that are gold bearing over 50 m of width. From the Waterpump zone to the north end of the identified Montrose zone, mineralization extends to over 600 m of strike length and at least 600 m of depth and is open along strike and depth. It extends from the ridge top hosting the Montrose zone at 725 m elevation to 125m elevation as shown by DDDH-12-11. Width of the gold bearing zone varies from 5 to 40 m with an average of 22 m.

The geological and surface sampling work carried out in historic exploration indicates that the mineralization within the Montrose area is complex and may consist of several zones within a wide interval of altered rocks. It is associated with a zone of latite intrusives that have highly altered the adjoining country rock so that contacts are obscure. Fine grained pyrite is present throughout the mineralized zones in amounts from 1-10 %. Later veining within the intrusive and contact areas consists of zones of sphalerite-galena-minor chalcopyrite veinlets. Fine visible gold is commonly noted in these veinlets. A later stage of chalcopyrite-pyrite -quartz veins are present along the west side of the mineralized zone. Coarse visible gold is commonly present in the later mineralization. The Montrose zone is an north-south trending zone that has cross-cutting veins from to 2 m to 5 wide that trend east-west for at least 25 metres into the wall zones. Within the Lower Montrose portion of the Montrose, massive sulphide veins up to 2.5 m wide had reported assays up to 270 g/t gold while 25 m east, sampling had shown assays up to 49 g/t gold over 0.5 m. This is historic sampling which has not been verified by the Company. It is used for reference purposes.

Drilling in 2023 was aimed at defining zones of near surface high grade gold-copper for a potential 10,000 tonne bulk test in the Upper Montrose area. Drilling results for the area tested are shown below: