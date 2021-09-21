Decade Resources : Drilling intersects native gold in drilling on holes DDH-DN-21-14 to 16 on the Argo/LG zones at the Del Norte property, Golden Triangle, BC

Stewart, BC - Decade Resources Ltd ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has intersected further native gold in holes DDH-DN-21-14 to 16 on the Argo/LG zones at the Del Norte property. The property is situated within BC's "Golden Triangle", 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC.

Highlights of the recent drill holes include:

10 m of quartz and sulphide with fine visible gold in DDH-DN-21-15 (see photos of core from hole as well as gold on cut core from hole 12).

Visible gold associated with sphalerite in DDH-DN-21-16 (see included photo).

Successfully intersecting the zone in every drill hole during the 2021 program.

2021 drilling indicates a strike length of at least 1200m and height of at least 200m for the zone tested this season.

Zone is open both north and south and to depth.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company states: "The Company is extremely pleased with the successful program to date on the Del Norte project. The Company is also excited by the continued presence of visible gold, silver minerals and strong base metal mineralization in the latest drill holes. The drilling to date shows a great consistency along strike and to depth for the mineralization between the various drill holes along the Argo/LG zone. It is one of 4 major mineralized trends identified to date. Any one of the identified zones has the size potential to host a mineral deposit. The geology of the mineralized zone suggests deposition along a stratigraphic horizon similar to hosting the Eskay Creek deposit. The Company will formalize 2022 field plans once all the assays have been received"

Mineralization is located within a pyrite-rich, graphitic black mudstone horizon within black matrix lapilli tuffs with sub-intervals of dacite lapilli tuffs. The mudstone horizon contains small rounded fragments of pyrite as well as fine stringers of sphalerite. Fracturing and faulting within this unit has resulted in the deposition of quartz and sulphides. The faulting has resulted in black graphitic gouge, crushed sulphides and quartz fragments. Mineralization include pyrites, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite along with visible gold and silver in the 2021 drill holes.

Core logging and processing of core continues and samples are sent to MSA Labs in Terrace on a weekly basis.

The Del Norte property was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

Private Placement

The Company has completed an oversubscribed flow through and non-flow through financing to continue funding the phase 2 program and continued exploration.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

About Decade

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.