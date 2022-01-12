Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II : Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Tritium - Form 8-K

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Tritium

MENLO PARK, CA (January 12, 2022) - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN) ("DCRN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), and all other proposals presented at DCRN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held on January 12, 2022.

Approximately 96.6% of the votes cast and 58% of the outstanding shares of common stock of DCRN were in favor of approving the business combination proposal. DCRN plans to file the results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on January 13, 2022. The ordinary shares and warrants of Tritium DCFC Limited ("NewCo"), the going-forward public company, are expected to commence trading on the NASDAQ under the symbols "DCFC" and "DCFCW," respectively, on January 14, 2022.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRN is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $6 billion of equity invested in renewables.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this document are "forward-looking statements" with respect to the proposed business combination, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the closing of the business combination and the listing of NewCo securities on the NASDAQ. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "may," "will," "should," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "future," "propose," "strategy," "opportunity" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, guarantees, assurances, predictions or definitive statements of fact or probability regarding future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of NewCo, Tritium or DCRN, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to complete the business combination or the private offering of ordinary shares in the capital of NewCo to a certain investor (the "PIPE Financing") in a timely manner or at all (including due to the failure