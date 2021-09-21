Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II : Fast Chargi ng Infrastructure for the Electric Vehicle Revolution ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION September 2021 (Form 8-K) 09/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Transaction Summary ï,§ Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II ("DCRN") is a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company with an estimated $403 million of cash in trust. DCRN has entered into a business combination agreement with Tritium, pursuant to which the companies will combine and the post-closing company will be an Australian-based company listed on the Nasdaq Transaction ï,§ $15 million PIPE from Palantir ï,§ Investors will receive shares in the post-closing Australian companyï,§ Lock-up period of six months after the closing for Tritium shareholders ï,§ Transaction reflects a valuation of Tritium at $1.2 billion Valuationï,§ Compelling valuation multiple relative to electric vehicle charging infrastructure peers ï,§ Implied pro-forma EV / 2026E revenue and EV / 2026E EBITDA of 0.9x and 4.1x, respectively ï,§ $274 million cash to pro-forma balance sheet at closing(1) Pro-forma capital structureï,§ Fully financed business plan with forecast requiring only $68 million of funding to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023ï,§ Existing shareholders retain majority ownership Pro-forma ownershipï,§ ~70% existing Tritium shareholders, ~30% SPAC and sponsor shares Listing / Tickerï,§ NASDAQ: DCFC (post-merger) Enabling Clean Energy Through DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Global Reach Intellectual Property Global sales and service The only liquid cooled, IP65 rated charger footprint across 4 continents technology 5,250+ Software Capability DCFC chargers (>50kW) sold Market leading telemetry data streams through Tritium Pulse 41 100+ Countries with Tritium chargers High-quality customers and growing $84 million First Mover Advantage Forecasted 2021E revenue 9+ years of DC charging experience 55+ GWh 2+ million Energy delivered Gallons of gasoline offset 1 Minute 3.6+ million Time to add 20 miles High-power charging with a 350kW charger sessions delivered An Established Infrastructure Pioneer in the New Mobility Era with a 20 Year History Accumulating Benefits from EV Penetration ï,§ Rapidly growing TAM driven by clear and accelerating shift to EV's ï,§ Charging market expected to outpace EV adoption ï,§ DC fast charging ("DCFC") is a critical component of the successful EV transition Multiple Avenues for Growth ï,§ Strategic partnerships with diversified base of blue-chip, global customersï,§ Combined hardware with IoT-enabled software capabilities position Tritium to lead the marketï,§ Increasing services revenue stream via fleet expansion and customer pull for service licensing agreements Positioned for Continued Market Leadership ï,§ ~15% market share in the United States, ~20% in Europe and >75% in Australia & New Zealand(1)ï,§ Global, corporatized management structure with 459 staff and serves customers on 4 continentsï,§ Founder-led product management with long-tenured commercial and technical 6 experience ï,§ Established manufacturing and operational structure ï,§ of cumulative capital investment to date DCFC Focus Creates Strategic & Competitive Advantages ï,§ Demonstrated track record of innovation in power electronics ï,§ Technology leader with clear, differentiated product roadmap ï,§ High barriers to entry across entire technology portfolioï,§ Uniquely positioned as a leading manufacturer with exclusive focus on DCFC Tritium is valued at a ~67% discount to peers in 2023 CY 2021 CY 2022 CY 2023 Cum. FCF (CY'21-'23) ($ in millions) Mean: 54.4x | Median: 61.6x Mean: 25.2x | Median: 23.4x Mean: 12.2x | Median: 11.1x 84.7x 72.4x Tritium at a ~67% 61.6x discount to mean peer EV / 2023E revenue 41.2x Revenue 25.8x 27.5x 31.6x / 17.3x 21.3x 17.3x 23.4x 12.3x 11.5x 11.1x EV 8.5x 6.7x 10.4x ($ in millions) Enterprise value: $1,444 $272 $1,173 $6,113 $1,744 $2,032 ($ in millions) $65 ($24) ($7) ($8) ($1) ($44) ($44) ($42) ($38) ($141) Flow ($140) ($131) ($151) ($125) ($122) ($144) ($190) ($176) Cash FCF Free Cumulative DCFC Hardware Total Addressable Market (2022-2026) Conservatively forecast market share relative to industry TAM estimates that offer significant upside K e y T A M U p s i d e D r i v e r s BEV Fleet Growth DCFC Demand UtilizationUtilization BEV adoption forecasts have consistently to TAM Market Share (8)ï,§ï,§ Race to shape customer behavior is ï,§ DCFC utilization is forecast rapidly rise been revised upwards underway as legacy fuel suppliers to 7% from 3% today (9), in part implying aggressively deploy chargers to preserve the pace of charger deployment slows ï,§ BNEF's current Passenger BEV Fleet value of retail networks relative to BEV penetration $12 forecast for 2026 is up 63% from its 2019 ï,§ Intense competition and aggressive 16% forecast of 17.1 million passenger ï,§ Potential regulatory limitations on home and workplace charging may increase deployment plans may lead to lower Billion vehicles utilization levels for longer demand for DCFC Source: BNEF, 2021 EV Charging CIFM Model unless otherwise indicated. Numbers may not tie exactly to totals due to rounding. (6) BNEF assumes ~103 thousand DCFC chargers deployed by year-end 2021. (1) Total non-China BEVs. (7) Weighted average price for 50kW, 150kW, 350kW and 1,000kW chargers. (2) Total energy demand for BEVs and 14.4 million PHEVs, non-China. (8) Based upon Tritium's cumulative 2022-2026 revenue forecast excluding revenue from software, services, cord sets and 25kW chargers. (3) Percentage of energy demand for BEVs and PHEVs supplied by DCFC (50 kW+). (9) Based on actual charger utilization rates for Tritium's top 5 largest network customers. (4) Weighted average of kWh supplied by 50kW, 150kW, 350kW and 1,000kW chargers. (5) kWh supplied divided by the sum total of annual charger kWh capacity (charger kW capacity * 24 hours * 365 days). Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Energy and Mobility Are Undergoing a Revolutionary Transformation "The auto industry "Renewable energy, EVs, fuel cells, "The federal government also owns an will change more batteries, charging, green hydrogen enormous fleet of vehicles, which we're … it's all undergoing a dramatic going to replace with clean electric in the next 5 to 10 shift to the top of our energy vehicles made right here in America made years than it has in ecosystem" by American workers" -Bloomberg New Energy Finance -President Biden the last 50" The Electric Vehicle Transition Is Here EVs Will Soon Cost Less Than ICE Vehicles and Have Lower Fuel and Maintenance Costs EV Battery Price v EV Battery Demand(1) Medium Car Segment EV Price v ICE Price(2) (GWh) ($ / kWh) ($ in thousands) 3,000 150 $35 2,000 100 $25 1,000 50 $15 - - $5 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Total Battery Cell Market Size (LHS) Battery Cell Cost (RHS) EV Price (Vehicle + Powertrain) EV Battery Price ICE Price Committed Traditional OEMs Supportive Government Policies Bipartisan infrastructure bill supports a $7.5 billion investment towards new chargers over the next In 2020, the European Commission began to decade phase in automotive CO targets 2 USA EU President Biden promised to convert the entire Ionity, the largest public EV charge point federal government's fleet (~650k vehicles) to operator in EUR, received €39M in grants electric and that every US-made bus will be a BEV through the EU Connecting Europe Facility for by 2030 Transport Executive order mandating all new cars sold Germany has announced electrification of Proliferating New EV OEMs by 2035 to be emission free fuel stations will be included in its €130B of Germany Economic Recovery Funding California 'EV Make Ready' initiative to accelerate deployment of more than 50,000 charging stations by 2025 "Under regulations that will come into force in New York "May [in the UK], new [EV] chargers in the home The UK is targeting 100% of new vehicle sales to and workplace will be automatically set not to be electric by 2030 and may ban new sales of function from 8am to 11am and 4pm to 10pm. fossil fuel vehicles Public chargers and rapid chargers, on motorways UK and A-roads, will be exempt." £500M has been committed by the UK government to a Rapid Charging Fund -The Times " Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance, press releases. (1) Bloomberg New Energy Finance - 2021 Long Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. Represents Global data. (2) Bloomberg New Energy Finance - 2020 Long Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. Represents United States data. And the Charging Infrastructure Needs to Be Ready The global transition to an EV-based transportation network is reliant upon the availability of sufficient charging infrastructure Front-loading of charger build-out by CPOs, utilities, fleets, retailers and governments will ensure sufficient infrastructure will be in place to meet the needs of the growing EV fleet Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance - 2021 EV Charging CIFM Model; BNEF 2021 Long Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. (1) Represents an average of market research reports Including Allied Market Research, Markets and Markets, IDTechEX, Guidehouse and BNEF. (2) CAGR represents per annum growth rate. DC Fast Charging Has Clear Advantages Over AC DC fast chargers reduce range anxiety and charging time, making EV charging more equivalent to filling up with gas BNEF forecasts ~30% of energy delivered in 2026 will be on fast home and public chargers Strong potential for higher DC penetration as DC chargers become more prevalent Note: Most BEVs available are limited to 7-11kW onboard AC charging due to space, weight and heat restrictions. Nearly all BEV passenger vehicles can charge at 50kW DC, with newer models capable of 200kW+ DC charging. (1) Represents future product release. DC Fast Chargers are Critical to Meet EV Energy Demand 4.6 million DCFC chargers are needed by 2040 and Tritium's charging system is uniquely positioned to supply ALL charging operators Key Sectors Investing and Driving Exponential Growth Leading first movers in the transition to electrification CPOs Charging as an enabler of EV sales Auto Driven by EV total cost of ownership advantages Fleets Replace declining fuel sales with kW sales and use gas station Fuel real estate to drive business (Kodak Moment) Drive sales via convenient charge points decoupled from Retail gas station locations Opportunity to control the fuel to electricity transition and Utilities grow profits via bundled customer offerings Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance - 2021 EV Charging CIFM Model and EVCIPA. Expanding Universe of Customers is Driving DC Fast Charging Deployment Land-grab for control of charger deployments and energy supply is expected to accelerate DC fast charger demand and may significantly expand TAM Source: Retail, NRF. Utility, EIA. Fuel, NACS. Autos and Fleets, OICA. A Leader Among Few, Supplying Many Market structure drives robust EV adoption beta; Tritium's superior technology and product roadmap generate alpha Ancillary Services Site Prep and Energy Installation, Construction management Maintenance and Repair Ancillary Software Fleet Management Payments and Back End Network Performance Software Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance - 2021 Long Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Delivering Rugged, Innovative Power Electronics for over 20 Years Hottest Coldest Highest Deepest Everyday Reliability Experience has delivered robust and reliable DC fast chargers Global Leader in DC Fast Charging Differentiated Technology Exclusively focused on developing DC fast charging solutions Unique liquid cooled architecture delivers reliability and the smallest footprint Differentiated modular and scalable charging design allows site-wide scalability Leading Expertise Highly talented engineering team including Founders, with a number of employees who are global leaders in their fields 459 Staff IP Protections in Place Key components of leading architecture are protected: 1 Australian patent issued, two Australian pending non-provisional patent applications and three Australian pending provisional patent applications 2 U.S. pending non-provisional patent applications and one foreign patent application pending in Germany 13 Identified inventions to be submitted as provisional patent applications Leading Rapid Product Development Opening highest power electromagnetic test facility for EV chargers in 2021(1) Competitive advantage for rapid test, prototype, compliance and certification Infrastructure to develop and bring products to market in short timeframes One of Few Truly Global Players Strategically located, global footprint: 24/7 Global support Manufacturing on 3 continents, personnel on 4 Hardware fielded and supported in 41 Countries DCFCs comply with electrical certification regulations in all major western markets Leading Global Market Share Note: Based on calendar year figures. (1) Based on public DC chargers, excluding Tesla. As of March 2020. Diverse Blue-Chip Customer Base We chose to partner with Tritium because they have a world-leading technology and have shown they can develop and deliver their products quickly Michael Hajesch I O N I T Y C E O Recent Commercial Announcements Provided charging solution to BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in conjunction with Miller Technology providing their Relay EV, with two units already installed Chargers are modified versions of the standard RT175-S to meet and exceed Australian mine-site standards Charger Model: RT175-S (Mine Modified) # Units: 2 installed with plans to rapidly expand at the completion of a successful trial Partially funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) Installing at destinations to compliment Evie's existing route-charging network of Tritium PK-series units Charger Model: RTM50 # Units: 300+ Timeframe: Finalized by Q3 2023 Long-term Tritium customer with projects across the USA Partnering with Baltimore Gas & Electric to rollout Veefil RT50 Chargers across central Maryland Charger Model: RT50 # Units: 12 sites to start, 100+ sites planned (multiple units per site) Timeframe: Ongoing through 2022 Ride-share company focussing on EV's using Tesla Model Y and establishing Charging "Superhubs" for their operators Installed 25 RTM75 chargers in Brooklyn for the first site, plans for other sites recently announced Charger Model: RTM75 # Units: 25-30 per site, first rollouts through NYC Timeframe: Additional sites likely throughout 2022 Growing Network Operator in the US rolling out sites in CA to start, with expansion plans to AZ, NY and NJ First site with two RT50, rollout planned in at least 4 states with RTM products Charger Model: RT50, RTM75 Timeframe: Ongoing through 2022 Mobilize (formerly Elexent) will be deploying Tritium DCFC equipment across Europe for Fleet solutions Mobilize is a subsidiary of Groupe Renault, and will enable fleet operators to have a turn-key EV charging solution Charger Model: RT50 & RTM75 Timeframe: Continuous deployment as required for Mobilize' customers Partnering with Tritium for HPC solutions for sites across Great Britain with energy supplied by Ecotricity - the world's first 100% green energy company Installed twelve PK350 charging stations at Rugby (near Coventry) for route-charging between London & Birmingham Charger Model: PK350 # Units: 12 Timeframe: Installed Q2 2021 ï,§ First European installation of RTM75 Chargers at a Starbucks site in Gosport, UK with two systems. ï,§ Planned rollout of a further 400 chargers across 200 sites. ï,§ Charger Model: RTM75 ï,§ # Units: 12 installed, rollout continuing ï,§ Timeframe: Estimated to Continue through 2022 Business Model Built for Long-Term Product Lifecycle Deep customer partnerships and recurring revenue Access to charger management platform (Pulse) and over the air software updates Paid connectivity packages, 3G & 4G Planned paid platform modules including Tritium workbench, predictive analytics, site, load and asset management, data monetisation platform and lightweight payment management functionality On screen marketing and advertising platform API access and software development kit access Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Localized Manufacturing Strategy Localized Production - Planned for 2022 Ramp up production Increase speed to market Reduce supply chain and Increased flexibility for capacity via proximity freight costs customer orders New Facility - Estimated USA New Facility - Estimated EUR Current Facility - will transition from global production from Q3 2022 production from Q3 2022 supply to Asia Pacific focus after Q3 2022 ï,§ Initial expected capacity at 4 Production ï,§ Initial expected capacity at 4 Production ï,§ Established capacity of 6 Lines Lines Linesï,§ Currently operating two shifts per dayï,§ Potential expansion to more than double ï,§ Potential expansion to more than double ï,§ Potential to operate three shifts production lines production linesï,§ Starting with one shift per dayï,§ Starting with one shift per dayï,§ Potential expansion to three shifts per dayï,§ Potential expansion to three shifts per day 5,000 10,000 5,000 10,000 5,000 Initial Capacity Expansion Capacity Initial Capacity Expansion Capacity Established Capacity DCFC Units p.a. capacity DCFC Units p.a. capacity DCFC Units p.a. capacity DCFC Units p.a. capacity DCFC Units p.a. capacity R&D Product Development & Prototyping Supply Chain & Production Software Development From Design Through Support Quality Assurance Vehicle Testing & Interoperability Sales, Marketing & Distribution 24/7 Support & Warranty Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Why Customers Choose Tritium Technology Lowest Total Cost of Ownership Small footprint, sealed enclosure and liquid cooled technology results in up to 37% TCO reduction over 10 years of operation compared to all other competitors who use air-cooled systems TCO Comparison over 10 years of Operation Standby Energy Preventative Maintenance Repairs & Maintenance Average Installation Cost Equipment Cost Additional Costs for Air-Cooled Competitors In charger heater costs Extra site visits to wash and/or replace air filters Consumables (air filter) Heater replacements Extra transport costs Larger footprint and foundations Possible lost parking space Note: Indicative assumptions based on a 50kW equivalent air cooled DC fast charger from competitors. Installation cost savings based on square meter reduction, reduced installation labor, reduced concrete and reduced transport costs due to smaller sized units. Preventative maintenance based on fewer maintenance visits to clean and replace fan air filters. Standby energy savings based ongoing heater costs. Established Historic Product Portfolio Tritium's Future Modular, Scalable, Charging ("MSC") Platform The new platform maximizes the value of the operator's business NO REGRETS GROWTH LOWER OPERATING COST RETURN ON CAPITAL DEPLOYED Easily plan and flexibly scale Tritium design principles focus on Tritium's MSC architecture optimizes the charging assets over time growth innovative ways to reduce operator costs capital efficiency of charging sites Sealed Enclosure All in One DC Fast Charging ï,§ Reduces ongoing maintenance, ï,§ Turn-key solution able to be stocked with local lowering stand-by power and wholesalers and installed by local contractors increasing expected lifetimeï,§ Well suited to retail application with small low to mid-power charging sites Small footprint Charger in the same ï,§ Suited to locations with small physical space, or ï,§ parking spot as the vehicle constrained grid connections Distributed DC Fast Charging Resilient ï,§ Configure the solution for the application Grow with the marketï,§ Modules are designed for rapid ï,§ Size for vehicle connection to maximize revenueï,§ Scale up + Scale out repair and single service agent liftï,§ Size for grid feed to align capital expenditure with ï,§ Pay As You Grow capacityï,§ Increases redundancy, ensuring Benefit from economies of and better ï,§ scale that drivers can continue charging utilization of paid for assets Work within the limits of the site even if a single module requires ï,§ Defer grid feed augmentation maintenanceï,§ Site floor area keeps within the vehicle car parking area The RTM75 is The First Tritium MSC Product To Be Released Next generation products leverage Tritium's MSC platform C U S T O M E R B E N E F I T S Upgradeable Modular System allows you to grow as your customer demand does Liquid Cooling ensures quiet and consistent operation, even during the most extreme temperatures Long Managed Cables with cable management, making it easy for drivers to plug in, while keeping cables neatly off the ground DC Meter Tritium's DC Meter is available across the MSC platform Easy to Service Power Electronics Modules rated for Single Person Lift Sealed Enclosure means less wear and tear, longer system life and lower maintenance with no filters to change Increased Safety with door and tilt sensor that support upstream breakers, ensures the charger is de-energized quickly in an emergency Slim, Compact Footprint allows for easy installation in front of the car space, between vehicles, and in multi story car parks The MSC Platform Will Deliver a Broad Product Range From Common Components RTM Platform-Standalone DC Fast Charging PKM Platform - Distributed DC Fast Charging AC Input - DC Output 75kW 150kW DC Input - DC Output 150kW 360kW 1000kW DC -> DC Modules DC -> DC Modules AC -> DC Modules T R I T I U M B E N E F I T S Standardized Base Rapid New Product Streamlined Compliance Optimized Serviceability Components Development & Certification -Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors Overview of MSC Platform Future Anticipated Releases 75kW 150kW 150kW 360kW 1MW 25kW Released 2020 2022 2021 2022 2023 2023 Retail Applications Charging Park Applications Depot Charging Applications Low Power DC Charging Self-Contained System Sitewide System Configured Plug'n'Play System Distributed low-power DC Convenience Charge Essential Charge Specialized Charging Requirements Large scale fleet deployment Easy Installation More BEVs Served With Less Infrastructure Structured Deployment Easy Installation E A S Y O N S I T E G R I D-S C A L E B A T T E R Y I N T E G R A T I O N Note: Product roadmap is subject to change. Integrated Software, Firmware and Data as Barriers to Entry Tritium Data Advantage Barriers to Entry Charging network optimisation Operations and product Hardware regulations & optimisation standards Customer offering & market insights Credit Card Payment DC Meter Local laws and requirements Driver experience Stakeholder insights All vehicles Operator software compatible integrations 2030.5 Grid, utility, building Global 3rd party service Interaction partners trained Tritium Data Lake Tritium Deployed Chargers Software & Ecosystem Integrations ï,§ 7 years operating historyï,§ Entire fleet designed with 4G data ï,§ Dozens of detailed data feedsï,§ 3.6M+ charging sessions connectivityï,§ Hundreds of interfaces across the ï,§ 5,250+ chargersï,§ Dozens of telemetry sensors per ecosystem established and charger continually updatedï,§ 41 countriesï,§ 12 microprocessors per chargerï,§ All climatic conditionsï,§ Varying grid conditions Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Strong Revenue Base with History of Rapid Growth Numerous R&D successes and key Track record of successfully growing business wins Mature operations operations through multiple periods of enable next phase of business rapid growth Reputation for relentless execution and ability expansion to overcome hurdles $ I N M I L L I O N S COVID supply $59 chain impact in 2020 +56% $50 CAGR $31 $14 $10 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A Note: 2016 - 2018 based on AASB. 2019 - 2020 based on US GAAP. Financials refer to calendar year figures. 2021 and 2022 Update $ I N M I L L I O N S Sales Backlog Revenue $170 Production has ramped despite the effects of COVID-19 on supply chain and freight $84 Q4'21E YoY projected revenue growth of 174% $66 $42 $44 $40 $42 $34 $34 $25 $27 $26 $17 $18 $17 $19 $16 Strong 2022 growth outlook $13 $13 $9 $9 $9 $11 $7 driven by new customer wins in 2021 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21E Q4'21E 2021E 2022E Note: Financials refer to calendar year figures. Q3'21E represents actual financials for July and August, as well as September estimated forecast. 2020 financials converted at AUD/USD foreign exchange rate of 0.6944, while 2021 financials are converted at AUD/USD foreign exchange rate of 0.75. 2021 projections subject to supply chain / freight delays or other COVID-19 impacts. Revenue Scales with Industry Growth $ I N M I L L I O N S ~4% ~10% R E V E N U E G R O W T H I S D R I V E N B Y : ~17% Diversified blue-chip customer base ~96% 2020A 2026Eï,§ Accelerating investment and providing $1,522 continued momentum ~73% Charge point operators installing ahead of EV uptake for 'land grab' purposes or to secure government incentives $982 New product releases ï,§ Several new products including a range of software modules and expanded service $603 coverage is planned over next 5 years $359 ï,§ Entry into new countries and adjacent segments $84 $170 $59 Increasing revenue from recurring software and services as the installed fleet grows 2020A 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E Chargers Services Software Note: Financials refer to calendar year figures. Robust Growth and Near-Term Positive Cash Flow Conversion Profile Differentiates Tritium from EV Charging Peers Revenue Gross Profit(1) ($ in millions) ($ in millions) $654 $1,522 $432 $982 $283 $603 $359 $162 $84 $170 $8 $46 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E % growth 42% 102% 111% 68% 63% 55% % margin 9% 27% 45% 47% 44% 43% EBITDA(2) ($ in millions) ($ in millions) $306 $348 $196 $221 $137 $131 $65 $71 ($38) ($18) ($44) ($24) 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E % margin (45%) (11%) 20% 23% 23% 23% % EBITDA 91% 96% 89% 88% Note: Financials refer to calendar year figures. (1) Gross Profit defined as Revenue less cost of goods sold (which includes depreciation and amortization related to assets used in production). (2) EBITDA defined as net loss before interest income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA Margin defined as EBITDA, divided by total Revenue, for the period presented. (3) Free Cash Flow defined as EBITDA less Capital Expenditures and change in Net Working Capital. Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Transaction Overview Key Transaction Terms Illustrative Sources and Uses(1) ($ in millions) Sources Uses $1.4B $1.2B $403M (1) (1) Cash in Trust Account $403 Rollover equity $1,200 Pro-forma enterprise value transaction value DCRN cash in trust Cash to balance sheet 274 Implied 4.1x 2026E EBITDA Investors will receive shares in PIPE Financing 15(2) and 0.9x 2026E revenue combined company based in Australia Debt repayment 61(3) and listed on the Nasdaq Rollover equity 1,200 (4) Share-based compensation 28 Strong balance sheet with an estimated $274M cash upon Existing cash 6 closing of the transaction(1) Transaction expenses 61(5) Ensures ability to deliver growth organically and via M&A Total sources $1,624 Total uses $1,624 Illustrative Pro-Forma Valuation Pro-Forma Ownership(1) ($ in millions, shares in millions) Illustrative price per share $10.00 1% 6% Pro-forma outstanding shares 171.8 Shares to PIPE (Palantir) Post money equity value $1,718 23% Sponsor Shares (-) Pro-forma net debt (6/30/2021) (274) DCRN Investors Enterprise value $1,444 Existing Tritium shareholders 70% Existing Tritium shareholders are rolling their equity and are collectively expected to own 70% of the pro-forma company (1) Pro-forma ownership structure assumes $10.00 per share and no redemptions. Excludes public and private warrants. (4) Reflects payment of $21.6 million in share-based compensation by Tritium under its (2) Represents $15mm PIPE from Palantir. incentive plans and $5.9 million in tax payable by Tritium on certain share-based (3) Reflects the repayment of approximately $61.0 million in debt and related interest and penalties, including (i) the repayment of approximately $47.5 million in principal, incentives. interest and penalties incurred in connection with the June 2020 investment by CIGNA under the CIGNA Loan, (ii) the payment of approximately $6.8 million in interest and (5) Reflects transaction-related costs of DCRN, Tritium and NewCo of approximately $40.0 penalties related to the repayment in full of the July 2021 investment by CIGNA under the CIGNA Loan and (iii) the repayment of $6.8 million in principal and interest incurred million, deferred underwriting fees from DCRN's IPO of approximately $14.1 million and in connection with a shareholder loan made to Tritium by St Baker Energy Holdings Pty Ltd. a payment by Tritium to Vontier of approximately $7.1 million in connection with its waiver of its right to purchase Tritium. Differentiated Business Model and Financials ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING PEERS DIVERSIFIED ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT Public Comps De-SPACs Leading DCFC Technology Blue-Chip Customer Base ï,§ Leading mobility technology peers focused on the ï,§ Leading OEMs across the diversified electrical Sustainable Growth charging infrastructure space equipment spaceï,§ Valuation at mature, steady-state levels Scaling Margins Disruptive growth business and financial profiles Well-capitalized with significant resources to invest in EV Benefit from same fundamental trends of growing Real Revenue Base Today EV penetration and charging buildout Diversified with limited EV focus to date Compelling Valuation Varied technology offerings; no "pure play" DCFC Many commodity products OEM Discounted Future Enterprise Value $ IN MILLIONS FUTURE DISCOUNTED POST-MONEY $5,568 / $34.46 ~261% NTM at Midpoint Premium December 2025 $4,872 / $30.37 $1,522 Revenue million $348 EBITDA $2,451 / $16.15 million ~59% Midpoint Premium $2,145 / $14.36 $1,444 / $10.00 ~28-31%~28-32% compounding compounding equity return through equity return 2025 1 4 X-1 6 X DIS CO through UNTE D 2025 E N T E R PR IS E V A L UE N T M E BIT DA 4 .5 PE R IO DS A T 2 0 % A T DE CE M BE R 2 0 2 5 Note: Implied share prices exclude dilutive impact of public and private warrants. Table of Contents THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITY TRITIUM OVERVIEW OPERATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINANCIALS VALUATION APPENDIX Leading Telemetry Data Streams and Interactive Software Platform On-Charger Firmware and IoT Off-Charger Software Platform Tritium Firmware and ï,§ Comprehensive vehicle compatibilityï,§ Remote device monitoring ï,§ Connected on-device sensors and telemetryï,§ Interactive data platform and error diagnosis Software Capabilityï,§ On-charger microprocessorsï,§ Ongoing software optimization ï,§ Grid condition sensors and data collectionï,§ Predictive maintenance Local Generates insights using artificial intelligence and machine learning Computing locally inside the charger itself Edge Computing Local Eliminates transmission of large quantities of data; sensitive data Storage only stored within the charger Data Uses Charging Network Optimization Stakeholder Insights Customer Offering & Market Insights ï,§ Utilization Insightsï,§ UX / UI Interaction Dataï,§ Energy Delivery Insightsï,§ Maintenance Alertsï,§ Vehicle Trendsï,§ Grid Interaction Trends 24 / 7 Global Customer Support Tritium Provides Global Service Coverage from 3 Locations ï,§ All chargers connected and monitored in real-time via 4G ï,§ Customer support team staffed by qualified and trained engineers ï,§ 8 years and 40 million hours cumulative charger uptimeï,§ Warranty extensions available up to 10 yearsï,§ Paid service level agreements available for life of the chargerï,§ Non-warranty services, repairs and spares available for life of chargerï,§ Delivering high uptime Select Future Product Adjacencies Benefits to fleet operators include: Low Power DC Chargers (25kW) ï,§ Low power AC charging requires an onboard AC/DC converter within the vehicle, typically limited to ~7-11kW. Onboard charging speeds are limited due to weight, size and heat constraints within the vehicle Charger TCO Accessible Granular Savings Maintenance Communications ï,§ The onboard AC charging component is a key cost reduction opportunity being pursued by Automotive OEMs that will particularly benefit fleet operators ï,§ Centralized rectification ï,§ Centralized equipment can ï,§ Charger to vehicle enables depot managers improve service access and communications are ï,§ Low Power DC charging will be essential for non-AC charging capable vehicles and is a to right size their charging repair times possible via DC charging future product opportunity for Tritium capacity to duty cycles and can provide fleet ï,§ Increased flexibility to managers valuable ï,§ DC cabling can reduce design redundant systems operational data ï,§ Additionally, fleet operators can design more effective depot charging solutions via low install costs such as storage integration power DC charging as opposed to relying on onboard AC charging Maximize Revenue and Real Estate Usage Small footprint design allows chargers to be installed almost anywhere and reduces or eliminates the number of car parking spaces lost to charging stations for site hosts Tritium Chargers Keep Valuable Car Parking Spaces Parking Real Estate Lost Using Larger Competitor Products DC Fast Charging Everywhere Parking arrangement Work Destination Charging need (e.g. office, govt property) (e.g. mail, supermarket, car park) Shared parking Public parking Contractual party 2-10 hours <4 hours Business owner Business owner or municipality Multi-Family Home On-The-Go (e.g. apartments) (e.g. retail charging stations) Private and/or shared parking Public parking Multiple hours/day Quick necessary on-the-go charging (<1 hour) Real estate owner Investor Single-Family Home Fleet Depot Own parking (e.g. vocational, public services courier) Multiple hours/day Private parking End-user Charging need dependent on fleet management Fleet owner Attachments Original document

