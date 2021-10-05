Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II : Tritium Expands APAC and Middle East Operations with Opening of Office in Singapore

Singapore is gateway to Asia as region transitions to electric vehicles.

Ravi Vaidya, Vice President of Sales, APAC and the Middle East, to lead the office.

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast charging technology for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today opened a new office in Singapore. The opening of the new regional office aims to cater to the increase in interest in EVs in Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) and the Middle East, and to allow the company to have local presence in the region and align more closely with its customers in Asia.

“The region has been very proactive in incentivising uptake of electric vehicles,” said Jane Hunter, CEO, Tritium. “Singapore, for instance, recently launched an EV Early Adoption Incentive and an enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme to further close the cost gap between EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles. And, to transform the country into a low-carbon society, Thailand has announced that EVs will contribute to at least 30 percent of total domestic vehicle production by 2030 and the country will be equipped with 12,000 public fast charging stations by that time. These are just two examples of a region-wide push to transition to electric vehicles, and we’re seeing an increased interest in the installation of publicly-available charging infrastructure as a result.”

The region will be led by Ravi Vaidya, who was recently appointed to the role of Vice President of Sales, APAC and the Middle East.

“Singapore is the gateway to Asia, and as we look to break into those markets and assist them in deploying fast charging infrastructure, Singapore makes sense as a regional foothold for us,” said Ravi Vaidya. “Tritium’s chargers are perfectly suited to withstand APAC and Middle Eastern environments. They’re tested and built to withstand dust, wind, humidity, extreme heat and any other environmental condition, and this is what these unique markets need as they transition to electric vehicles.”

Tritium, founded in Brisbane, Australia, has provided more than 2.7 million high-power charging sessions from over 5,250 chargers deployed across 46 countries. The company recently secured an AUD$40 million private placement by Cigna Investments, Inc. (“Cigna”), the investment arm of Cigna Corporation, a U.S.-based global health services company. Part of the private placement is expected to be used to continue scaling its global operations, with Singapore the first stage of that expansion.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

