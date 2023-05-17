Advanced search
Decentral Life : is referred to herein as "we", "us", or "our" - Form 8-K

05/17/2023 | 07:41am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2023

Decentral Life, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-55961 46-0495298

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

6400 S. Fiddlers Green Cir. Suite #1180

Greenwood Village, CO

80111

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(855)933-3277

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

Checkthe appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Decentral Life, Inc. is referred to herein as "we", "us", or "our".

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

On Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time, we will provide a shareholder video update on our website at: https://www.wdlf.ai/podcast and on our YouTube Channel at: https://youtube.com/@wdlf

The shareholder video update will provide a brief review of our 1st Quarter 10-Q filing, and we will provide a detailed update about the growth of our TBI program for the first five months of 2023. The TBI update will include a Q & A session addressing shareholder questions about Outdoorsmen.com, MjLink and LikeRE.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 17, 2023

Decentral Life, Inc.
By: /s/ Ken Tapp
Ken Tapp,
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Social Life Network Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
