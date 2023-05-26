Decentral Life : is referred to herein as “we”, “us”, or “our” - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023

Decentral Life, Inc.

Nevada 000-55961 46-0495298

6400 S. Fiddlers Green Cir. Suite #1180 Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Decentral Life, Inc. is referred to herein as "we", "us", or "our".

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

https://youtube.com/@wdlf On Friday, June 2, June 9, and June 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time each day, we will provide a three-part podcast series interviewing executives from companies participating in our TBI program. The three-part podcast series will be available on our YouTube Channel at:

May 26, 2023