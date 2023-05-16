Decentral Life : referred to herein as “we”, “us” or “us” - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 16, 2023
Decentral Life, Inc.
ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS
On May 16, 2023, we completed an update of our website at:
https://www.wdlf.ai/
We also completed a revised Business Presentation Deck, which is available for review at the following link:
https://www.wdlf.ai/presentationdeck
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Item 8.01 (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck) is being furnished pursuant to Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. This current report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
Dated: May 16, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Decentral Life, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Ken Tapp
|
|
|
Ken Tapp,
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
