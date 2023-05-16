Decentral Life : referred to herein as “we”, “us” or “us” - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 16, 2023

Decentral Life, Inc.

Nevada 000-55961 46-0495298

6400 S. Fiddlers Green Cir.Suite #1180 Greenwood Village, CO 80111

(855)933-3277

Decentral Life, Inc. referred to herein as "we", "us" or "us"

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On May 16, 2023, we completed an update of our website at:

https://www.wdlf.ai/

We also completed a revised Business Presentation Deck, which is available for review at the following link:

https://www.wdlf.ai/presentationdeck

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Item 8.01 (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck) is being furnished pursuant to Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. This current report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck).

