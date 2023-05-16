Advanced search
    WDLF   US83362T1043

DECENTRAL LIFE, INC.

(WDLF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:51:57 2023-05-16 pm EDT
0.001000 USD   +5.26%
Decentral Life : referred to herein as “we”, “us” or “us” - Form 8-K

05/16/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 16, 2023

Decentral Life, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-55961 46-0495298

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

6400 S. Fiddlers Green Cir.Suite #1180

Greenwood Village, CO

80111
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(855)933-3277

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

Checkthe appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Decentral Life, Inc. referred to herein as "we", "us" or "us"

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On May 16, 2023, we completed an update of our website at:

https://www.wdlf.ai/

We also completed a revised Business Presentation Deck, which is available for review at the following link:

https://www.wdlf.ai/presentationdeck

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Item 8.01 (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck) is being furnished pursuant to Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. This current report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein (including our website and the Business Presentation Deck).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 16, 2023
Decentral Life, Inc.
By: /s/ Ken Tapp
Ken Tapp,
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Social Life Network Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 21:19:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
