Decentral Life, Inc. provides technology business incubator (TBI). The Company operates through individual software as a service (SaaS) licensing agreements with its TBI participating companies and provides each TBI company with the use of its technology platform to run their own social networking and ecommerce company. Various industry specific companies participates and operates in its TBI program, such as the hunting, fishing, camping, RV travel, motor racing, racket sports, boating, e-biking, cycling, golfing, cannabis, hemp, space exploration, soccer, transportation, blockchain, artificial intelligent (AI), and residential real estate sectors. The Company offers WDLF token. Its WDLF Ethereum tokens (ERC20) are mined by the users of its technology platform that is licensed by companies in its TBI program. The Company operates and supports the ongoing technology development of its platform, used by consumers and companies across 120 countries worldwide.