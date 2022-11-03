Deceuninck : CV Laure Baert

CURRICULUM VITAE
LAURE BAERT (1992), INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Education: Business Engineering (KUL, IESEG and Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, 2015); Exchange student at National University of Singapore (2014); Summer Business Scholars Program at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (2013)
Professional experience: Digital Transformation Lead at Roche BeLux (2021 - current); Senior Consultant Organization Transformation at Deloitte (2018-2021); Strategy Implementation Consultant at BTS (2015-2017)
Current other mandates: none
