    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:43 2022-11-03 am EDT
2.050 EUR   +0.24%
04:35aDeceuninck : Proxy EGM 2022 12 05
PU
04:35aDeceuninck : CV Laure Baert
PU
08/17Deceuninck NV Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deceuninck : CV Laure Baert

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
CURRICULUM VITAE

LAURE BAERT (1992), INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

  • Education: Business Engineering (KUL, IESEG and Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, 2015); Exchange student at National University of Singapore (2014); Summer Business Scholars Program at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business (2013)
  • Professional experience: Digital Transformation Lead at Roche BeLux (2021 - current); Senior Consultant Organization Transformation at Deloitte (2018-2021); Strategy Implementation Consultant at BTS (2015-2017)
  • Current other mandates: none

Deceuninck ▪ Bruggesteenweg 360 ▪ B-8830Hooglede-Gits

T. +32 (0)51 23 92 11 ▪ info@deceuninck.com ▪ www.deceuninck.be

1/1

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
