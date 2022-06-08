Deceuninck : Denominator change

Press Release | Denominator Change

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. 7 June 2022 at 17.45h CET

Transparency declaration

In accordance with article 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies Deceuninck publishes the following information:

Status as of 2 June 2022

Basic data

Total outstanding capital € 54,504,981.48 Total number of shares conferring voting 138,202,261 rights Total number of voting rights (the 138,202,261 denominator) (one voting right per share) Supplementary data Total number of outstanding subscription 6,694,260 rights to subscribe for shares conferring (each subscription right entitles the holder to voting rights yet to be issued subscribe to one new ordinary share) Total number of voting rights that may result 6,694,260 from the exercise of such subscription rights (one voting right per new share) Total number of shares without voting rights None

Reason for the changes

Capital increase on 2 June 2022 as a result of the exercise of 161,332 subscription rights.

Proportion for disclosure set by Articles of Association

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the proportion for the disclosure of holding has been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted to both Deceuninck NV and the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of Ann Bataillie (ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com).

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

