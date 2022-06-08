Deceuninck : Denominator change

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. 7 June 2022 at 17.45h CET
Transparency declaration
In accordance with article 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies Deceuninck publishes the following information:
Status as of 2 June 2022
Basic data
Total outstanding capital
€ 54,504,981.48
Total number of shares conferring voting
138,202,261
rights
Total number of voting rights (the
138,202,261
denominator)
(one voting right per share)
Supplementary data
Total number of outstanding subscription
6,694,260
rights to subscribe for shares conferring
(each subscription right entitles the holder to
voting rights yet to be issued
subscribe to one new ordinary share)
Total number of voting rights that may result
6,694,260
from the exercise of such subscription rights
(one voting right per new share)
Total number of shares without voting rights
None
Reason for the changes
Capital increase on 2 June 2022 as a result of the exercise of 161,332 subscription rights.
Proportion for disclosure set by Articles of Association
According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the proportion for the disclosure of holding has been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.
Notifications
Notifications should be transmitted to both Deceuninck NV and the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of Ann Bataillie (ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com).
Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").
Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com
Press release
Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007