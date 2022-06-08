Log in
    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:03 2022-06-08 am EDT
2.655 EUR   -2.75%
04:32aDECEUNINCK : Denominator change
PU
05/09DECEUNINCK NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28DECEUNINCK : Annual General Meeting and dividend
PU
Deceuninck : Denominator change

06/08/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Press Release | Denominator Change

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. 7 June 2022 at 17.45h CET

Transparency declaration

In accordance with article 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies Deceuninck publishes the following information:

Status as of 2 June 2022

Basic data

Total outstanding capital

€ 54,504,981.48

Total number of shares conferring voting

138,202,261

rights

Total number of voting rights (the

138,202,261

denominator)

(one voting right per share)

Supplementary data

Total number of outstanding subscription

6,694,260

rights to subscribe for shares conferring

(each subscription right entitles the holder to

voting rights yet to be issued

subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Total number of voting rights that may result

6,694,260

from the exercise of such subscription rights

(one voting right per new share)

Total number of shares without voting rights

None

Reason for the changes

Capital increase on 2 June 2022 as a result of the exercise of 161,332 subscription rights.

Proportion for disclosure set by Articles of Association

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the proportion for the disclosure of holding has been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted to both Deceuninck NV and the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of Ann Bataillie (ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com).

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

www.deceuninck.com

2

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

Press release

Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 847 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 35,1 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 377 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 709
Free-Float 58,0%
Technical analysis trends DECEUNINCK NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,73 €
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Humblet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Piceu Chief Financial Officer
Francis Jozef Willem van Eeckhout Executive Chairman
Luc Vankemmelbeke Chief Operating Officer
Marcel Klepfisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECEUNINCK NV-18.75%403
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-9.94%31 064
ASSA ABLOY AB-11.77%27 897
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED7.67%14 030
MASCO CORPORATION-18.83%13 479
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-22.33%11 689