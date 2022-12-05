Deceuninck : Info EGM 2022 12 05

TRANSLATION FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

"Deceuninck"

A Public Limited Company

Listed company in the sense of article 1:11 of the CCA

Established in the Flemish Region

Having its registered office at Bruggesteenweg 360, 8830 Hooglede-Gits

Register of Legal Entities Ghent, division Kortrijk, VAT BE 0405.548.486

Total amount of shares and voting rights:

138.202.264

Right to add agenda items and to submit proposals for resolution

One or more shareholders who together possess at least 3% of the capital of the Company may, not later than on Sunday 13 November 2022 request to have items listed on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting and submit proposals for resolution regarding items listed or to be listed on the agenda.

Shareholders who exercise this right are to fulfil the following two conditions:

They have to be able to demonstrate that they possess above-mentioned percentage at the date of request; and

above-mentioned percentage at the date of request; and They have to be able to demonstrate that they are still shareholders representing at least 3% of the capital of the Company. (whether by means of a registration certificate of the shares in the register of registered shares of Deceuninck NV, or by means of a certificate drawn up by an approved account holder or clearing institution showing that the number of dematerialised shares concerned has been registered in account in their names. Questions or proposals for resolution may be sent in writing (Deceuninck NV - Attn. Legal Department - Bruggesteenweg 360 - 8830 Hooglede or by e-mail: generalmeeting@deceuninck.com ).

The Company will confirm the receipt of requests per e-mail or per letter within a timeframe of 48 hours. Should the case arise, the Company will publish a completed agenda on Friday 18 November 2022 at the latest.

Nevertheless, proxies that the Company was provided with before the disclosure of an additional agenda remain valid for the agenda items that are to be discussed and for which the proxies apply. Exceptionally, during the Extraordinary General Meeting, the proxy holder can deviate from the possible instructions of the shareholder regarding the agenda items that are to be discussed and for which new proposals for resolution were presented, in case the obedience of these instructions could harm the shareholder's interests. The proxy holder is to notify the shareholder thereof. The proxy form is to state whether the proxy holder is authorised to vote on the new agenda items that are to be discussed, or whether he is to abstain.

Right to ask questions

Shareholders who comply with the formalities to be admitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting can, in writing (before the meeting), ask questions to the Directors and/or the Auditor.

Written questions can be asked as from the publication of the convening notice and must be delivered to the Company (Deceuninck NV - Attn. Legal Department -Bruggesteenweg 360 - 8830 Hooglede or by e-mail:generalmeeting@deceuninck.com) on Tuesday 29 November 2022 at the latest.

Only written questions asked by shareholders who comply with the formalities that must be fulfilled in order to be admitted to the meeting, and who thus have proved to have the status of shareholder on the Registration Date and have confirmed their attendance to the Extraordinary General Meeting within the subscribed term to the Company, will be answered during the meeting.