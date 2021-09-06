Deceuninck : Leadership transition at Deceuninck

Press Release

Regulated Information - Inside information

Monday 6 September 2021 at 18:00h CET

Leadership Transition at Deceuninck

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, September 6, 2021, 18.00h - Deceuninck announces today a leadership transition that will become effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Marcel Klepfischhas announced his intention to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of 2021. The Board of Directors has nominated Mr. Francis Van Eeckhoutas Executive Chairman. At the same time, Mr. Bruno Humblethas been appointed as the new CEO of Deceuninck, taking over the responsibilities as CEO of Deceuninck from Mr. Van Eeckhout. Mr. Van Eeckhout and Mr. Humblet will assume their new roles as of January 1, 2022. Mr. Klepfisch will remain independent member of the Board of Directors, member of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

Marcel Klepfisch commented:"I am very pleased that the Board of Directors has been able to work out a very smooth leadership transition for Deceuninck. Under the strong leadership and entrepreneurial drive of Francis as CEO, the Company has performed very well over the past years reaching record high sales and profit over the last twelve months. We handled the Covid crisis in an exemplary matter and are on a strong growth path. The Board of Directors is fully supportive of the announced leadership transition which is planned to take place at the end of the year. I am convinced Francis and Bruno will work very well together to realize Deceuninck's ambitious goals."

Francis Van Eeckhout commented:"I want to specifically thank Marcel for his strong leadership as Chairman of the Board of Directors during turbulent times. I am delighted that he agreed to stay on as Board Member. I am also very pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Humblet as CEO of Deceuninck. His experience in running global businesses makes him the right person for the job. We will have a smooth transition of leadership as Bruno has been active in the Board of Directors over the past year and in my future role as Executive Chairman I will remain closely involved in setting out the strategic directions of the Group. We have a great future ahead of us and I am convinced that this leadership transition is the right next step to further develop the potential of Deceuninck."

Short bio:

Since October 2020, Bruno Humblet (°1965) is a member of the Board of Directors of Deceuninck NV. He holds a Master in Commercial Engineering from the Solvay Business School and previously held various executive positions at Bekaert and Procter & Gamble.

www.deceuninck.com