Deceuninck : Paul Van Oyen appointed as non-executive, independent director

Thursday 16 September 2021 at 17:45h CET

Paul Van Oyen appointed as

non-executive, independent director

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, September 16, 2021, 17.45h - Deceuninck NV has appointed Paul Van Oyen, byco-option,asnon-executive,independent director in order to further diversify the board of directors.

Paul Van Oyen replaces Evedec BV, represented by Ms. Evelyn Deceuninck, who has resigned as director. The final appointment of Mr. Paul Van Oyen will be submitted to the next general shareholders' meeting. Mr. Van Oyen will also become a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Paul Van Oyen is geologist and mineralogist, joined the international building materials company Etex (formerly known as Eternit) in 1990 and carried out projects for the company worldwide. After a dynamic and successful career of 31 years at Etex, including 7 years as CEO, Paul is ending his active career at the end of this year.

The board of directors of Deceuninck is henceforth composed as follows:

Mr. Marcel Klepfisch, representing Marcel Klepfisch SAS*, Chairman until December 31, 2021;

Mr. Francis Van Eeckhout, representing Beneconsult BV, CEO (Executive Chairman as of January 1, 2022);

Mr. Bruno Humblet, representing Humblebee Partners BV*, CEO with effect from January 1, 2022;

Ms. Benedikte Boone, representing Venture Consult BV, director;

Mr. Wim Hendrix, representing Homeport Invest Management BV*.

Ms Anouk Lagae, representing Alchemy Partners BV*.

Mr. Paul Van Oyen*

* independent directors

The Chairman and members of the board thank Evelyn Deceuninck for her valued contribution over the past years as a board member of Deceuninck NV.

www.deceuninck.com