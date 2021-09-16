Deceuninck : Paul Van Oyen appointed as non-executive, independent director
Regulated Information - Inside information
Thursday 16 September 2021 at 17:45h CET
Paul Van Oyen appointed as
non-executive, independent director
Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, September 16, 2021, 17.45h - Deceuninck NV has appointed Paul Van Oyen, byco-option,asnon-executive,independent director in order to further diversify the board of directors.
Paul Van Oyen replaces Evedec BV, represented by Ms. Evelyn Deceuninck, who has resigned as director. The final appointment of Mr. Paul Van Oyen will be submitted to the next general shareholders' meeting. Mr. Van Oyen will also become a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.
Paul Van Oyen is geologist and mineralogist, joined the international building materials company Etex (formerly known as Eternit) in 1990 and carried out projects for the company worldwide. After a dynamic and successful career of 31 years at Etex, including 7 years as CEO, Paul is ending his active career at the end of this year.
The board of directors of Deceuninck is henceforth composed as follows:
Mr. Marcel Klepfisch, representing Marcel Klepfisch SAS*, Chairman until December 31, 2021;
Mr. Francis Van Eeckhout, representing Beneconsult BV, CEO (Executive Chairman as of January 1, 2022);
Mr. Bruno Humblet, representing Humblebee Partners BV*, CEO with effect from January 1, 2022;
Mr. Wim Hendrix, representing Homeport Invest Management BV*.
Ms Anouk Lagae, representing Alchemy Partners BV*.
Mr. Paul Van Oyen*
* independent directors
The Chairman and members of the board thank Evelyn Deceuninck for her valued contribution over the past years as a board member of Deceuninck NV.
Financial calendar
20
September 2021
De Belegger on Tour
24
February 2022
FY 2021 Results
17
August 2022
H1 2022 Results
About Deceuninck
Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 15 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 21 warehousing and distribution facilities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").
