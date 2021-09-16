Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Deceuninck NV
  News
  Summary
    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
  Report
Deceuninck : Paul Van Oyen appointed as non-executive, independent director

09/16/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Press Release

Regulated Information - Inside information

Thursday 16 September 2021 at 17:45h CET

Paul Van Oyen appointed as

non-executive, independent director

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, September 16, 2021, 17.45h - Deceuninck NV has appointed Paul Van Oyen, byco-option,asnon-executive,independent director in order to further diversify the board of directors.

Paul Van Oyen replaces Evedec BV, represented by Ms. Evelyn Deceuninck, who has resigned as director. The final appointment of Mr. Paul Van Oyen will be submitted to the next general shareholders' meeting. Mr. Van Oyen will also become a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Paul Van Oyen is geologist and mineralogist, joined the international building materials company Etex (formerly known as Eternit) in 1990 and carried out projects for the company worldwide. After a dynamic and successful career of 31 years at Etex, including 7 years as CEO, Paul is ending his active career at the end of this year.

The board of directors of Deceuninck is henceforth composed as follows:

  • Mr. Marcel Klepfisch, representing Marcel Klepfisch SAS*, Chairman until December 31, 2021;
  • Mr. Francis Van Eeckhout, representing Beneconsult BV, CEO (Executive Chairman as of January 1, 2022);
  • Mr. Bruno Humblet, representing Humblebee Partners BV*, CEO with effect from January 1, 2022;
  • Ms. Benedikte Boone, representing Venture Consult BV, director;
  • Mr. Wim Hendrix, representing Homeport Invest Management BV*.
  • Ms Anouk Lagae, representing Alchemy Partners BV*.
  • Mr. Paul Van Oyen*

* independent directors

The Chairman and members of the board thank Evelyn Deceuninck for her valued contribution over the past years as a board member of Deceuninck NV.

www.deceuninck.com

2

Financial calendar

20

September 2021

De Belegger on Tour

24

February 2022

FY 2021 Results

17

August 2022

H1 2022 Results

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 15 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 21 warehousing and distribution facilities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

Press release

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
