Deceuninck : Proxy EGM 2022 12 05

(number) shares of the Public Limited Company DECEUNINCK NV, making or having made a public appeal on savings, with registered seat at Bruggesteenweg 360, 8830 Hooglede-Gits, and with company number (Register of Legal Entities Ghent, division Kortrijk) 0405.548.486,

Listed company in the sense of article 1:11 of the CCA

to whom the Principal grants all powers in order to: represent him/her at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Deceuninck NV to be held on Monday 5 December 2022 at 9.30 a.m. at 8830 Hooglede-Gits, Bruggesteenweg 360; participate in all deliberations concerning the agenda below, and to vote on the proposed resolutions as set out in the following agenda and in accordance with the voting instructions given below.

The undersigned instructs the Proxyholder to vote as follows on the items on the agenda below (tick as appropriate):

1. Renewal of the authorization to use the Authorized Capital in the event of a public takeover bid for the Company's securities - Modification of the articles of association.

2. Extension of authorization to acquire own securities to prevent imminent serious harm to the company - Amendment of articles of association

3. Issue of subscription rights (Warrant plan 2022) - Adjustment of terms of issue of the existing warrant plans

Examination of the special report of the Board of Directors - Examination of the special report of the auditor - Approval of Warrant plan 2022

This agenda item does not require a vote by the general meeting

2) Issue of subscription rights and definition of issue conditions

Resolution to increase the capital under the condition precedent that the subscription rights are exercised and such exercise is recorded in a notarial deed (insofar as the Board of Directors does not resolve to distribute treasury shares) and by the issue of a number of ordinary shares of the Company with the same rights as the existing shares

Cancellation of the existing shareholders' preferential right in favor of the company, to offer the subscription rights to certain staff members of the company and its subsidiaries

