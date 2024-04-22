Press release

Monday April 22nd 2024 at 8.45 PM CET

Completion share buyback program

In the context of the share buyback program that was announced on April 5th 2024, Deceuninck announces today that 48.759 Deceuninck shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels stock exchange (XBRU) during the period April 17th 2024 to April 18th 2024 inclusive.

Detail of the transactions per day:

During the period from April 8th 2024 until April 18th 2024 inclusive 250.000 treasury shares have been acquired for a total price of 614.729,85 EUR following which the share buyback program was successfully completed on April 18th 2024.

The buy-back program takes place in accordance with the "safe harbor" procedure provided by the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation.

On April 18th 2024 after closing of the market, Deceuninck NV holds a total of 340.603 own shares, which represents 0,25% of the total number of outstanding shares.

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 17 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, sustainability and reliability. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Hannes Debecker • T +32 51 239 587 • Investor.Relations@deceuninck.com

www.deceuninck.com