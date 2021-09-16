Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Allacha and Evalli

Date on which the threshold is crossed

Threshold that is crossed 3% Denominator 137,925,108 Previous notification: # voting rights: - Arnold Deceuninck: 0 - Evalli: 4.258.171 After the transaction: # voting rights: - Arnold Deceuninck: 0 Notified details - Evalli: 0 - Together: 0 After the transaction: % voting rights: - Arnold Deceuninck: 0% - Evalli: 0% - Together: 0% Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if Arnold Deceuninck controls the civil company EVALLI applicable

Statutory thresholds

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

Press release