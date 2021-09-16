Log in
Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Allacha and Evalli

09/16/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Press Release | Transparency declaration

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. Transparency declaration. Thursday 16 September 2021 at 18:00h CET

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, 16 September 2021 18.00h CET - Deceuninck NV (Euronext: DECB) announces it has received two separate transparency notifications from the civil company ALLACHA (Willy Deceuninck) and from the civil company EVALLI (Arnold Deceuninck), stating their holdings in Deceuninck have dropped below the lowest threshold of 3% on 10 September 2021.

Content of the notification

Categories of notification

Results of the received form

Reason for notification

-

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

-

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement

  • ALLACHA
  • Willy Deceuninck

Date on which the threshold is crossed

10/09/2021

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

137,925,108

Previous notification: # voting rights:

-

Willy Deceuninck: 0

-

Allacha: 5.379.317

After the transaction: # voting rights:

-

Willy Deceuninck: 0

Notified details

-

Allacha: 0

-

Together: 0

After the transaction: % voting rights:

-

Willy Deceuninck: 0%

-

Allacha: 0%

-

Together: 0%

Chain of controlled undertakings through

which the holding is effectively held, if

Willy Deceuninck controls the civil company ALLACHA

applicable

www.deceuninck.com

2

Categories of notification

Reason for notification

Notification by

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement

Date on which the threshold is crossed

Results of the received form

  • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • EVALLI
  • Arnold Deceuninck

10/09/2021

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

137,925,108

Previous notification: # voting rights:

-

Arnold Deceuninck: 0

-

Evalli: 4.258.171

After the transaction: # voting rights:

-

Arnold Deceuninck: 0

Notified details

-

Evalli: 0

-

Together: 0

After the transaction: % voting rights:

-

Arnold Deceuninck: 0%

-

Evalli: 0%

-

Together: 0%

Chain of controlled undertakings through

which the holding is effectively held, if

Arnold Deceuninck controls the civil company EVALLI

applicable

Statutory thresholds

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

Press release

Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007

www.deceuninck.com

3

Financial calendar

20

September 2021

De Belegger on Tour

24

February 2022

FY 2021 Results

17

August 2022

H1 2022 Results

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

Press release

Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
