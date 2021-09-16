Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Allacha and Evalli
Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. Transparency declaration. Thursday 16 September 2021 at 18:00h CET
Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, 16 September 2021 18.00h CET - Deceuninck NV (Euronext: DECB) announces it has received two separate transparency notifications from the civil company ALLACHA (Willy Deceuninck) and from the civil company EVALLI (Arnold Deceuninck), stating their holdings in Deceuninck have dropped below the lowest threshold of 3% on 10 September 2021.
Content of the notification
Categories of notification
Results of the received form
Reason for notification
-
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
-
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement
ALLACHA
Willy Deceuninck
Date on which the threshold is crossed
10/09/2021
Threshold that is crossed
3%
Denominator
137,925,108
Previous notification: # voting rights:
-
Willy Deceuninck: 0
-
Allacha: 5.379.317
After the transaction: # voting rights:
-
Willy Deceuninck: 0
Notified details
-
Allacha: 0
-
Together: 0
After the transaction: % voting rights:
-
Willy Deceuninck: 0%
-
Allacha: 0%
-
Together: 0%
Chain of controlled undertakings through
which the holding is effectively held, if
Willy Deceuninck controls the civil company ALLACHA
applicable
2
Categories of notification
Reason for notification
Notification by
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement
Date on which the threshold is crossed
Results of the received form
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
EVALLI
Arnold Deceuninck
10/09/2021
Threshold that is crossed
3%
Denominator
137,925,108
Previous notification: # voting rights:
-
Arnold Deceuninck: 0
-
Evalli: 4.258.171
After the transaction: # voting rights:
-
Arnold Deceuninck: 0
Notified details
-
Evalli: 0
-
Together: 0
After the transaction: % voting rights:
-
Arnold Deceuninck: 0%
-
Evalli: 0%
-
Together: 0%
Chain of controlled undertakings through
which the holding is effectively held, if
Arnold Deceuninck controls the civil company EVALLI
applicable
Statutory thresholds
According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.
Notifications
Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.
Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007
About Deceuninck
Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").
Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com
