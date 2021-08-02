Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Sofina

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. Transparency declaration. Monday 2 August 2021 at 17:45h CET
Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, 2 August 2021 17.45h CET - Deceuninck NV (Euronext: DECB) announces it has received a transparency notification from Union Financière Boël NV, Société de Participations Industrielles NV, Mobilière et Immobilière du Centre NV and Sofina NV, stating that their combined holdings in Deceuninck have dropped below the lowest threshold of 3% on 26 July 2021.
Content of the notification
Categories of notification
Results of the received form
Reason for notification
-
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
-
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement
Union Financière Boël NV
Société de Participations Industrielles NV
Mobilière et Immobilière du Centre NV
Sofina NV
Date on which the threshold is crossed
26/07/2021
Threshold that is crossed
3%
Denominator
137,925,108
Notified details
No detailed figures disclosed
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Sofina NV is controlled de jure by the consortium companies Union Financière Boël NV, Société de Participations Industrielles NV and Mobilière et
Immobilière du Centre NV
Statutory thresholds
According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.
Notifications
Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.
Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").
Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com
Press release
Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007