    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
  Report
08/02 11:35:44 am
3.55 EUR   +2.90%
Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Sofina

08/02/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
Press Release | Transparency declaration

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. Transparency declaration. Monday 2 August 2021 at 17:45h CET

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, 2 August 2021 17.45h CET - Deceuninck NV (Euronext: DECB) announces it has received a transparency notification from Union Financière Boël NV, Société de Participations Industrielles NV, Mobilière et Immobilière du Centre NV and Sofina NV, stating that their combined holdings in Deceuninck have dropped below the lowest threshold of 3% on 26 July 2021.

Content of the notification

Categories of notification

Results of the received form

Reason for notification

-

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

-

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement

  • Union Financière Boël NV
  • Société de Participations Industrielles NV
  • Mobilière et Immobilière du Centre NV
  • Sofina NV

Date on which the threshold is crossed

26/07/2021

Threshold that is crossed

3%

Denominator

137,925,108

Notified details

No detailed figures disclosed

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Sofina NV is controlled de jure by the consortium companies Union Financière Boël NV, Société de Participations Industrielles NV and Mobilière et

Immobilière du Centre NV

www.deceuninck.com

2

Statutory thresholds

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

Financial calendar

17 August 2021

Half year results 2021

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

Press release

Regulated information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 17:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
