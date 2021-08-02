Deceuninck : Transparency declaration Sofina

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Hooglede-Gits, Belgium, 2 August 2021 17.45h CET - Deceuninck NV (Euronext: DECB) announces it has received a transparency notification from Union Financière Boël NV, Société de Participations Industrielles NV, Mobilière et Immobilière du Centre NV and Sofina NV, stating that their combined holdings in Deceuninck have dropped below the lowest threshold of 3% on 26 July 2021.

Regulated Information - Notification according to the Act of 2 May 2007. Transparency declaration. Monday 2 August 2021 at 17:45h CET

Statutory thresholds

According to the Articles of Association of Deceuninck NV and according to article 18 of the Act of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings, the thresholds for the disclosure of holdings have been established at 3%, subsequently at 5% and each multiple of 5%.

Notifications

Notifications should be transmitted both to Deceuninck NV and to the FSMA. The FSMA requires transmission of the notifications electronically via e-mail to trp.fin@fsma.be. Deceuninck recommends transmitting notifications per e-mail for the attention of ann.bataillie@deceuninck.com.

The abovementioned notifications will be published on the Investors pages of the website of Deceuninck NV (www.deceuninck.com) in the section Deceuninck Financial Newsand in the sections Deceuninck Transparency Declarations

Financial calendar

17 August 2021 Half year results 2021

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 18 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

