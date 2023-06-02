Advanced search
    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:09 2023-06-01 am EDT
2.420 EUR   -1.02%
01:07aDeceuninck : Update share buy-back programme
PU
05/24Deceuninck : Share buy-back programme
PU
05/08DECEUNINCK NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Deceuninck : Update share buy-back programme

06/02/2023 | 01:07am EDT
Press release

Regulated information

Friday June 2nd 2023 at 7 AM CET

Update on the share buy-back program

In the context of the share buyback program that was announced on May 24th 2023, Deceuninck announces today that 67.536 Deceuninck shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels stock exchange (XBRU) during the period May 24th 2023 to June 1st 2023 inclusive.

Detail of the transactions per day:

The buy-back program takes place in accordance with the "safe harbor" procedure provided by the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation.

On June 1st 2023 after closing of the market, Deceuninck NV holds a total of 80.639 own shares, which represents 0,06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor page of our website.

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 17 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, sustainability and reliability. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Serge Piceu • T +32 51 239 219 • Investor.Relations@deceuninck.com

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 05:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 955 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
Net income 2023 44,6 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2023 71,1 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 334 M 359 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 939
Free-Float 58,1%
Deceuninck NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DECEUNINCK NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Humblet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Piceu Chief Financial Officer
Francis Jozef Willem van Eeckhout Executive Chairman
Filip Levrau Chief Information Officer
Dries Moors Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECEUNINCK NV-1.22%359
SAINT-GOBAIN13.47%28 230
ASSA ABLOY AB7.64%24 533
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.81.37%14 861
MASCO CORPORATION3.54%10 876
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-8.39%10 801
