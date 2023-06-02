Deceuninck : Update share buy-back programme

Press release

Regulated information

Friday June 2nd 2023 at 7 AM CET

Update on the share buy-back program

In the context of the share buyback program that was announced on May 24th 2023, Deceuninck announces today that 67.536 Deceuninck shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels stock exchange (XBRU) during the period May 24th 2023 to June 1st 2023 inclusive.

Detail of the transactions per day:

The buy-back program takes place in accordance with the "safe harbor" procedure provided by the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation.

On June 1st 2023 after closing of the market, Deceuninck NV holds a total of 80.639 own shares, which represents 0,06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor page of our website.

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 17 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 16 sales and distribution entities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, sustainability and reliability. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

