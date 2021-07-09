Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Deceuninck NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DECB   BE0003789063

DECEUNINCK NV

(DECB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 07/09 11:35:08 am
3.14 EUR   +3.63%
01:54pDECEUNINCK  : H1 2021 Preliminary Sales
PU
06/14DECEUNINCK  : Transparency declaration Sofina
PU
06/14DECEUNINCK NV  : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deceuninck : H1 2021 Preliminary Sales

07/09/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release | H1 2021 Update

Regulated Information - inside information

Friday 9 July 2021 at 18:00h CET

Deceuninck H1 2021 - Preliminary sales € 404m (+39.8%)

Based on preliminary and unaudited information, Deceuninck, the global designer and manufacturer of profiles for windows and doors, estimates that its H1 2021 sales will amount to € 404m compared to €289m in H1 2020 and € 312m in H1 2019. The main drivers for this strong sales growth in all regions have been higher volumes thanks to a strong residential construction market and price increases to mitigate the impact of higher raw material prices.

For the second half of the year we expect the same drivers to continue to support our business.

Final financial results will be published on 17 August 2021.

Financial Calendar

17 August 2021

Half year results 2021

7 September 2021

Roadshow Kepler Cheuvreux

End of press release

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 15 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 21 warehousing and distribution facilities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

Contact Deceuninck: Bert Castel • T +32 51 239 204 • bert.castel@deceuninck.com

www.deceuninck.com

Disclaimer

Deceuninck NV published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 17:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DECEUNINCK NV
01:54pDECEUNINCK  : H1 2021 Preliminary Sales
PU
06/14DECEUNINCK  : Transparency declaration Sofina
PU
06/14DECEUNINCK NV  : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/04DECEUNINCK  : Change denominator
PU
05/18DECEUNINCK  : End Cycling Sponsorship
PU
05/10DECEUNINCK NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03DECEUNINCK  : Transparency declaration
PU
05/03DECEUNINCK NV  : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/28DECEUNINCK  : Annual General Meeting and dividend
PU
04/27Deceuninck Approves Dividend for 2020, Payable on 12 May 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 701 M 831 M 831 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 78,0 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 418 M 496 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 660
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart DECEUNINCK NV
Duration : Period :
Deceuninck NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECEUNINCK NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,03 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Jozef Willem van Eeckhout Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Serge Piceu Chief Financial Officer
Marcel Klepfisch Chairman
Anouk Lagae Independent Non-Executive Director
Wim Hendrix Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECEUNINCK NV56.99%484
SAINT-GOBAIN50.67%35 861
ASSA ABLOY AB29.68%35 126
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED42.96%16 734
MASCO CORPORATION6.43%14 419
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.12.31%13 495