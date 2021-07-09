Press Release | H1 2021 Update

Friday 9 July 2021 at 18:00h CET

Deceuninck H1 2021 - Preliminary sales € 404m (+39.8%)

Based on preliminary and unaudited information, Deceuninck, the global designer and manufacturer of profiles for windows and doors, estimates that its H1 2021 sales will amount to € 404m compared to €289m in H1 2020 and € 312m in H1 2019. The main drivers for this strong sales growth in all regions have been higher volumes thanks to a strong residential construction market and price increases to mitigate the impact of higher raw material prices.

For the second half of the year we expect the same drivers to continue to support our business.

Final financial results will be published on 17 August 2021.

Financial Calendar 17 August 2021 Half year results 2021 7 September 2021 Roadshow Kepler Cheuvreux

About Deceuninck

Founded in 1937, Deceuninck is a top 3 independent manufacturer of PVC and composite profiles for windows and doors. Headquartered in Hooglede-Gits (BE), Deceuninck is organized in 3 geographical segments: Europe, North America and Turkey & Emerging Markets. Deceuninck operates 15 vertically integrated manufacturing facilities, which together with 21 warehousing and distribution facilities guarantee the necessary service and response time to Customers. Deceuninck strongly focuses on innovation, ecology and design. Deceuninck is listed on Euronext Brussels ("DECB").

