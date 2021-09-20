Dechra Pharmaceuticals : 20 September 2021 Shareholder Directive Notice 2021

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

The following information is provided pursuant to section 311A of the Companies Act 2006:

As at 9 September 2021 (the latest practicable time before the date on which the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 was given) the total number of shares in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, in respect of which shareholders are entitled to exercise voting rights, was 108,217,639 ordinary shares of 1p each.

As at 9 September 2021 (the latest practicable time before the date on which the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 was given) the total number of votes that shareholders are entitled to exercise at the Annual General Meeting is 108,217,639.

Melanie Hall

Company Secretary

20 September 2021