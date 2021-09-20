Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPH   GB0009633180

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(DPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dechra Pharmaceuticals : 20 September 2021 Shareholder Directive Notice 2021

09/20/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

The following information is provided pursuant to section 311A of the Companies Act 2006:

As at 9 September 2021 (the latest practicable time before the date on which the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 was given) the total number of shares in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, in respect of which shareholders are entitled to exercise voting rights, was 108,217,639 ordinary shares of 1p each.

As at 9 September 2021 (the latest practicable time before the date on which the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 was given) the total number of votes that shareholders are entitled to exercise at the Annual General Meeting is 108,217,639.

Melanie Hall

Company Secretary

20 September 2021

Disclaimer

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
05:12aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : 20 September 2021 Shareholder Directive Notice 2021
PU
09/07DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : JP Morgan Raises Dechra Pharmaceuticals PT, Keeps Overw..
MT
09/07DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Liberum Boosts Dechra's PT, Affirms Sell Rating
MT
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Puma, Boeing, Holcim, Revolut, Amazon...
09/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Best Buy, Docusign, Greif, Hewlett Packard...
09/06DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : 06 September 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation for ..
PU
09/06FTSE 100 to Open Higher After Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
09/06DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Boosts Final Dividend Amid FY21 Profit Growth
MT
09/06DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Earnings Flash (DPH.L) DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS Reports F..
MT
09/06DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Earnings Flash (DPH.L) DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS Posts FY2..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 653 M 895 M 895 M
Net income 2022 65,5 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net Debt 2022 129 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 92,0x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 5 552 M 7 636 M 7 603 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,70x
EV / Sales 2023 7,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 130,00 GBX
Average target price 4 914,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian David Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Sandland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Anthony Rice Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Longhofer Chief Scientific Officer
Allen Mellor Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC48.70%7 636
ZOETIS INC.19.93%94 073
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED5.64%15 326
VIRBAC58.19%3 729
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.62%2 652
SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)137.54%2 099