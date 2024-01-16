Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC(LSE:DPH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of veterinary pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - companion animal products (74.6%); - food producing animal products (11.5%); - equine health products (7.3%); - animal feeds (5.1%); - other (1.5%): products manufactured by third parties. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8.5%), Germany (9.2%), Europe (31.2%), the United States (37.9%) and other (13.2%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals