Dechra Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 30 June 2020

Annual Results Presentation 2020
Improving Global Animal Health and Welfare
Dechra is a global specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. Our expertise is in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of high quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide.
Companion Animal Products (CAP)
Species: Dogs and cats.
Key therapeutic sectors: Endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anaesthesia, antibiotics, cardiovascular and critical care.
Food producing Animal Products (FAP)
Species: Poultry, pigs and an increasing presence in cattle.
Key therapeutic sectors: Water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, locomotion (lameness) and pain management.
Nutrition
Species: Dogs and cats.
Key therapeutic sectors: Our pet diets are available to support the wellbeing of cats and dogs with numerous therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart and kidney disease.
Operational Highlights
Delivering our strategy
Portfolio Focus
Pipeline Delivery
Geographic Expansion
Acquisition
• Ampharmco integration progressing well
• Mirataz acquisition completed in April 2020
• Osurnia acquisition completed in July 2020
Financial Highlights
Strong revenue and EBIT growth
Revenue Growth
Operating Cash Generation
Underlying EBIT Growth
Shareholders' Value
