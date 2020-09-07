Dechra Pharmaceuticals : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 30 June 2020

Annual Results Presentation 2020

Improving Global Animal Health and Welfare

Dechra is a global specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. Our expertise is in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of high quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide.

For more information please visit www.dechra.com

Companion Animal Products (CAP)

Species: Dogs and cats.

Key therapeutic sectors: Endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anaesthesia, antibiotics, cardiovascular and critical care.

Food producing Animal Products (FAP)

Species: Poultry, pigs and an increasing presence in cattle.

Key therapeutic sectors: Water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, locomotion (lameness) and pain management.

Nutrition

Species: Dogs and cats.

Key therapeutic sectors: Our pet diets are available to support the wellbeing of cats and dogs with numerous therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart and kidney disease.

Operational Highlights

Delivering our strategy

Portfolio Focus

• CAP performance robust

• FAP growth accelerating

Pipeline Delivery

• Numerous product registrations achieved

• Significant progress made on Akston and Tri-Solfen

Geographic Expansion

• Increasing footprint through acquisition and licensing

• Dechra branded organisations delivering strong growth

Acquisition

• Ampharmco integration progressing well

• Mirataz acquisition completed in April 2020

• Osurnia acquisition completed in July 2020

Financial Highlights

Strong revenue and EBIT growth

Revenue Growth

• + 6.8% to £515.1 million

Operating Cash Generation

• 99.4% cash conversion

Underlying EBIT Growth

• Increase to £128.3 million

• EBIT margin (excluding impact of pension credit) reduction by 80 bps to 24.9% due to mix effect

Shareholders' Value