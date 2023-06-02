Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPH   GB0009633180

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(DPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23:09 2023-06-02 am EDT
3648.00 GBX   +8.12%
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
03:00aDechra Pharmaceuticals agrees to GBP4.5 billion takeover
AN
02:58aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dechra Pharmaceuticals agrees to GBP4.5 billion takeover

06/02/2023 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC on Friday said it agreed to a takeover by EQT Fund Management SARL and Luxinva SA valuing it at GBP4.46 billion.

The veterinary pharmaceutical company said it reached an agreement with Freya Bidco Ltd, a newly formed company indirectly owned by EQT X EUR SCSp and EQT X USD SCSp, which act through its manager EQT Fund Management and Luxinva. EQT is a Swedish global investment organisation, while Luxinva is owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates.

The offer values Dechra shares at 3,875 pence each, which is a 13% premium to the company's closing price of 3,439.65p each on Thursday. It is 44% higher than Dechra's share price of 2,690p of April 12, a day before the start of its offer period.

However, the offer is 4.8% lower than the 4,070p potential offer floated in mid-April. Dechra said it considered the new offer "fair and reasonable."

The acquisition values Dechra at GBP4.46 billion on a fully diluted basis, implying an enterprise value of GBP4.88 billion. It is around 26 times Dechra's 2022's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP188 million.

The takeover needs approval from 75% of Dechra shareholders and requires sanctioning by a court. The notices of the court meeting and the general meeting will be posted soon, Dechra said.

The company expects the takeover to complete towards the end of 2023, or early next year.

Dechra said: "EQT believes it is well positioned to support Dechra's next phase of growth by virtue of its insights and understanding developed from existing and former investments across the animal health value chain. EQT has a strong track record of deploying capital and expertise into growth-orientated businesses and supporting their management teams in achieving their strategic ambitions."

Last Monday, Dechra warned it was likely to miss annual profit guidance, after a more "volatile and challenging" trading environment in 2023.

It had said underlying operating profit for the financial year ending June 30 was likely to fall short of its GBP186 million guidance, blaming destocking by US wholesalers.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
03:00aDechra Pharmaceuticals agrees to GBP4.5 billion takeover
AN
02:58aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02:55aEQT to take UK's Dechra Pharma private for $5.6 billion
RE
02:32aDechra Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Lowered GBP4.46 Billion Takeover by EQT
DJ
06/01Sweden's EQT Likely to Announce Reduced Takeover Bid for Dechra Pharmaceuticals
MT
05/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Lifted by Banks, Discretionary Sector
DJ
05/22UK Labor Market Loosening Suggests Peak Interest Rates Are Near
DJ
05/22Shares mixed amid US debt ceiling nerves
AN
05/22BOE Could Increase Pace of Quantitative Tightening, Still Cut Rates in 2024
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 774 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2023 54,9 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2023 367 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,4x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 3 842 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
EV / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 374,00 GBX
Average target price 3 970,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian David Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Sandland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison Elizabeth Platt Chairman
Patrick Meeus Group Scientific Officer
Ishbel Jean Stewart Macpherson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC28.88%4 812
ZOETIS13.27%75 329
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-29.62%4 014
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-3.63%3 029
VIRBAC27.85%2 564
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.45%1 774
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer