  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPH   GB0009633180

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(DPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30:55 2023-02-27 am EST
2614.00 GBX   -15.79%
04:16aDechra Pharmaceuticals shares plunge as interim profit falls
AN
04:10aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil Majors Gain; AB Foods, Bunzl Also Rally
DJ
04:00aStocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares plunge as interim profit falls

02/27/2023 | 04:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC on Monday reported "unpredictable" trading patterns in 2023 so far, with wholesalers destocking.

Shares were down 15% at 2,642.50 pence each on Monday morning in London.

The veterinary pharmaceutical company said Dechra said revenue in the six months to December 31 rose 14% to GBP377.4 million from GBP332.4 million a year before.

"The global companion animal healthcare market has returned to more normalised levels of growth following the extraordinarily high rates seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, and against that context our performance has been robust," the firm said.

In European Pharmaceuticals, revenue growth was up 1.3%, total North American Pharmaceuticals revenue was up 35%, but revenue growth in International Pharmaceuticals was down 1.6%.

Pretax profit fell sharply to GBP29.7 million from GBP53.4 million, as operating profit fell to GBP44.6 million from GBP57.4 million a year before.

Underlying diluted earnings per share dropped to 55.44 pence each, down 13% from 54.01 pence the year before.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Page said: "I am pleased with our performance in the first half of our financial year. We have a strong history of delivering organic growth, a proven ability in well executed acquisitions and a stronger than ever product pipeline, which, together with the historical resilience of the animal healthcare market, leaves us well positioned to deliver sustained future growth."

Dechra declared an interim dividend of 12.50 pence each, up 4.2% from 12.0p a year prior.

Looking ahead, Dechra now expects full year underlying operating profit to be at the lower end of analyst expectations.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 794 M 948 M 948 M
Net income 2023 68,9 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net Debt 2023 352 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2023 54,8x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 3 534 M 4 222 M 4 222 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 104,00 GBX
Average target price 4 018,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian David Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Sandland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison Elizabeth Platt Chairman
Patrick Meeus Group Scientific Officer
Ishbel Jean Stewart Macpherson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC18.56%4 222
ZOETIS13.50%77 075
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-4.42%5 539
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY8.96%3 470
VIRBAC28.07%2 604
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.34.25%2 290