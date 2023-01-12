Dechra half-revenue up; outlook for full-year remains "positive"

(Alliance News) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC on Thursday said revenue grew in the first half of its financial year 2023 despite a "very tough" comparator, with North America performing much stronger than its EU business.

The veterinary products firm said that total revenue in the first half of its financial year ended December 31 was up 5% at constant exchange rates. At actual exchange rates revenue was up 14%.

The growth was driven by its North America business, where revenue climbed 16% at constant exchange rates and 35% at actual exchange rates. Meanwhile revenue at its EU business declined by 2% at constant exchange rates but was up by 1% at actual exchange rates.

Dechra noted that the integration of both acquisitions Piedmont Animal Health Inc and Med-Pharmex Inc are progressing well.

The company agreed to buy Piedmont Animal Health for USD210 million in July. Greensboro, North Carolina-based Piedmont makes products for the companion animal market, which will add to Dechra's portfolio of innovative and novel solutions for vets and pet owners.

It then bought California-based veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer Med-Pharmex for USD260.0 million in August. Med-Pharmex, founded in 1983, has expertise in topical, oral and certain injectable products.

Looking ahead, Dechra said its outlook for the full-year remains "positive" and it is confident in achieving current market expectations. The company-compiled consensus estimate for financial year 2023 underlying earnings before interest and tax is GBP191 million. In 2022, the company reported Ebit of GBP174.3 million.

The company expects the balance of both revenue and profit to be more second half weighted.

It added that in the longer term, Dechra is confident in the "historical resilience" of the animal healthcare market and the positioning of the company within it.

Dechra will announce its interim results for the period on February 27.

Chief Executive Ian Page said: "I am pleased with how the group has delivered revenue growth in the first half of our financial year, with our core markets of Europe and North America both having performed well. Although revenue growth has, as expected, slowed from the extraordinary levels of the past two years, we continue to remain agile in responding to market conditions and our product portfolio is resilient in times of global economic uncertainty."

Shares in Dechra were up 2.5% to 2,766.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.