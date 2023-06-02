EQT to take UK's Dechra Pharma private for $5.6 billion

Under the terms of the deal, each Dechra shareholder will receive 38.75 pounds per share in cash, representing a premium of about 44% to the closing price before the start of the offer period.

Shares in Dechra - best known for making drugs for pets such as dogs, cats and rabbits - were up 1% at 33.74 pounds at Thursday's close.

Talks of a deal were made public in April. At the time, EQT proposed 40.70 pounds per Dechra share.

Deals in the healthcare sector accounted for 15% of total global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) during the first five months of 2023, data released by LSEG Deals Intelligence showed on Thursday.

The Dechra deal, which has an enterprise value of 4.88 billion pounds, comes at a dry time for European M&A, with the total value of deals hitting a decade low for the for the first five months of the year.

Global private equity-backed deals, meanwhile, declined 55% to a three-year low of $219.7 billion over the period in the face of geopolitical tensions, volatile stock markets and rising interest rates, said Lucille Jones, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence.

