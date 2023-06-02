Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPH   GB0009633180

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(DPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23:17 2023-06-02 am EDT
3639.00 GBX   +7.85%
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
03:00aDechra Pharmaceuticals agrees to GBP4.5 billion takeover
AN
02:58aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQT to take UK's Dechra Pharma private for $5.6 billion

06/02/2023 | 02:55am EDT
(Reuters) -Swedish private equity firm EQT will take Dechra Pharmaceuticals private for 4.46 billion pounds ($5.62 billion), the British veterinary drugmaker said on Friday, marking the biggest deal in Britain so far this year.

Under the terms of the deal, each Dechra shareholder will receive 38.75 pounds per share in cash, representing a premium of about 44% to the closing price before the start of the offer period.

Shares in Dechra - best known for making drugs for pets such as dogs, cats and rabbits - were up 1% at 33.74 pounds at Thursday's close.

Talks of a deal were made public in April. At the time, EQT proposed 40.70 pounds per Dechra share.

Deals in the healthcare sector accounted for 15% of total global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) during the first five months of 2023, data released by LSEG Deals Intelligence showed on Thursday.

The Dechra deal, which has an enterprise value of 4.88 billion pounds, comes at a dry time for European M&A, with the total value of deals hitting a decade low for the for the first five months of the year.

Global private equity-backed deals, meanwhile, declined 55% to a three-year low of $219.7 billion over the period in the face of geopolitical tensions, volatile stock markets and rising interest rates, said Lucille Jones, senior manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yadarisa Shabong in BengaluruEditing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
All news about DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
06/01Sweden's EQT Likely to Announce Reduced Takeover Bid for Dechra Pharmaceuticals
MT
05/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Lifted by Banks, Discretionary Sector
DJ
05/22UK Labor Market Loosening Suggests Peak Interest Rates Are Near
DJ
05/22Shares mixed amid US debt ceiling nerves
AN
05/22BOE Could Increase Pace of Quantitative Tightening, Still Cut Rates in 2024
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 774 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2023 54,9 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2023 367 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,4x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 3 842 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
EV / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 374,00 GBX
Average target price 3 970,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian David Page Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Sandland Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alison Elizabeth Platt Chairman
Patrick Meeus Group Scientific Officer
Ishbel Jean Stewart Macpherson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC28.88%4 812
ZOETIS13.27%75 329
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-29.62%4 014
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-3.63%3 029
VIRBAC27.85%2 564
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.45%1 774
