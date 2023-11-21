BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear Swedish private equity group EQT's 4.46 billion pound ($5.6 billion) takeover bid for British veterinary pharmaceuticals maker Dechra Pharmaceuticals , according to a European Commission filing.

EQT announced the cash acquisition in June, making it one of the biggest deals in the UK private equity sector this year.

EQT sought approval from the EU competition enforcer on Nov. 17.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

