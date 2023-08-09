By Dean Seal

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics were markedly higher after the company signed a deal to be acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at a 43% premium from Tuesday's closing price.

The stock soared 77% to $4.95 in premarket trading. Shares were up by a third year-to-date when the market closed Tuesday.

The Boston-based company said Wednesday that it has agreed to be acquired by Regeneron for $4 a share.

The transaction includes an additional non-tradeable contingent value right to receive up to $3.50 a share in cash for hitting certain clinical development and regulatory milestones.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

