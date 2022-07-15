Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCPH   US24344T1016

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(DCPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
13.01 USD   +0.15%
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : DCPH) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : DCPH) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

07/15/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that in connection with the hiring of Kelley Dealhoy, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, the Compensation Committee of Deciphera’s Board of Directors approved the grant of a stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of Deciphera’s common stock and 45,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to Ms. Dealhoy with a grant date of July 15, 2022.

The equity awards were granted under the Company’s 2022 Inducement Plan and were made pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The grants were an inducement material to Ms. Dealhoy accepting employment with the Company. The options have a ten-year term, and the exercise price of the options is $13.01, equal to the fair market value of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq on July 15, 2022. The shares subject to the option vest over a four-year period, with 25 percent of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Ms. Dealhoy’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. One-third of the shares underlying 25,000 of the RSUs will vest annually over a three-year period beginning on or about the one-year anniversary of the grant date. A grant of 20,000 RSUs will vest in full on or about the one-year anniversary of the grant date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of their applicable equity award agreements, including having a continued relationship with the Company on the vesting date.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK® is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASD : DCPH) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/16Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Kelley Dealhoy as Chief Business Officer
BU
06/16Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Kelley Dealhoy as Senior Vice President and Ch..
CI
06/02Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net cash 2022 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 889 M 889 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,99 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven L. Hoerter President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James A. Bristol Chairman
Daniel L. Flynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen B. Ruddy Chief Technical Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.32.96%889
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.87%77 529
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.31%73 185
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.17%64 525
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.45%46 448
BIONTECH SE-40.09%37 537