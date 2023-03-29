DecisionPoint Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Full-year revenue increased 48% to a record $97.4 million

Full-year GAAP net income of $3.1 million (+120%) and diluted EPS of $0.41 (+117%)

Full-year non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 (+165%) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million (+152%)

DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results ended December 31, 2022.

“We had a record year and created significant value for shareholders, demonstrating the potency of our strategy and our ability to execute on our playbook, even in challenging macro-economic backdrop,” said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. “We saw strength across our businesses, with significant upside driven by multiple new projects from long-term and new customers. Additionally, our strategy for growing our services, software and consumables revenue, which are more recurring in nature, yielded a 19% increase for the year and drove higher gross margins. Finally, these factors, combined with our ability to integrate the two acquisitions we made during the year quickly, led to adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, above the high-end of our guidance.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

Revenue increased 48.5% to $24.5 million;

Gross Profit increased 67.6% to $6.3 million;

GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $0.4 million and $0.07, respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 113.0% and 181.7% to $0.7 million and $0.10, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 274.0% to $1.8 million;

Full-Year Highlights (2022 versus 2021)

Revenue increased 47.7% to $97.4 million;

Gross Profit increased 50.9% to $23.1 million;

GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $3.1 million and $0.41, respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 164.3% and 165.4% to $4.1 million and $0.54, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.6% to $7.8 million;

Backlog as of December 31, 2022, was $30.3 million.

Fourth Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021* (in $M except for EPS) 4Q22 4Q21 Change 2022 2021 Change Total Revenue $ 24.5 $ 16.5 48.5 % $ 97.4 $ 65.9 47.7 % Hardware Revenue $ 17.7 $ 10.9 62.3 % $ 71.8 $ 44.4 61.8 % Software and Services Revenue $ 4.7 $ 3.9 21.3 % $ 18.3 $ 15.5 18.6 % Consumables Revenue $ 2.1 $ 1.7 22.9 % $ 7.3 $ 6.1 19.3 % Gross Profit $ 6.3 $ 3.8 67.6 % $ 23.1 $ 15.3 50.9 % Operating Income $ 0.7 $ (0.9 ) nm $ 4.4 $ 0.4 1017.3 % GAAP Net Income $ 0.4 $ (0.7 ) nm $ 3.1 $ 1.4 120.0 % GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) nm $ 0.41 $ 0.19 116.5 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.7 $ 0.4 113.0 % $ 4.1 $ 1.5 164.3 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.04 181.7 % $ 0.54 $ 0.20 165.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.8 $ 0.5 274.0 % $ 7.8 $ 3.1 151.6 % *numbers may not add due to rounding nm = not measurable/meaningful

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.6 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.

Net cash from operating activities was $12.3 million compared to $2.4 million in 2021.

2023 Commentary and First Quarter Guidance (ending 3/31/23)

1Q23 Guidance 1Q22 Actual Revenue $20.0 - $21.0 Million $19.7 Million Adjusted EBITDA $0.8 - $1.0 million $1.1 Million

“Over the remainder of the year, we expect to grow our recurring revenue businesses, including services and consumables, book new project orders and acquire at least one company to drive top and bottom-line growth in 2023. Additionally, we have made and will continue to increase investments into developing our intellectual property core, including our Vision portal for managed service delivery, which we believe is a competitive differentiator in the market. Finally, we made some recent additions to our team of sales and business development professionals, which we believe enhances our already solid foundation for continued growth in 2023 and beyond,” concluded Smith.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 7,642 $ 2,587 Accounts receivable, net 17,085 12,302 Inventory, net 4,417 2,111 Deferred costs 2,729 1,998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 399 336 Total current assets 32,272 19,334 Operating lease assets 2,681 329 Property and equipment, net 1,817 834 Deferred costs, net of current portion 2,868 1,492 Deferred tax assets 848 1,999 Intangible assets, net 4,531 3,564 Goodwill 10,499 8,128 Other assets 41 50 Total assets $ 55,557 $ 35,730 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,755 $ 10,273 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,357 3,220 Deferred revenue 6,021 4,599 Current portion of long-term debt 3 3 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 529 257 Total current liabilities 31,665 18,352 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,331 2,510 Long-term debt 143 146 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 2,706 83 Other liabilities 130 381 Total liabilities 38,975 21,472 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,416 and 7,007 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 38,429 39,216 Accumulated deficit (21,854 ) (24,965 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,582 14,258 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 55,557 $ 35,730

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net sales: Product $ 79,079 $ 50,480 Service 18,336 15,463 Net sales 97,415 65,943 Cost of sales: Product 62,214 39,943 Service 12,106 10,696 Cost of sales 74,320 50,639 Gross profit 23,095 15,304 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expense 9,218 7,354 General and administrative expenses 9,430 7,552 Total operating expenses 18,648 14,906 Operating income 4,447 398 Interest expense (56 ) (79 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 1,211 Other expense (15 ) — Income before income taxes 4,376 1,530 Income tax expense (1,265 ) (116 ) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,111 $ 1,414 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,261 6,947 Diluted 7,562 7,593

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,111 $ 1,414 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,465 1,387 Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount - 24 Loss on fixed asset disposal 22 - Share-based compensation expense 577 1,003 Acquisition earn-out adjustment - (187 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (1,211 ) Deferred income taxes, net 254 (26 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 249 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,630 ) 4,136 Inventory, net (2,177 ) (1,227 ) Deferred costs (1,984 ) 351 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (54 ) (294 ) Other assets, net - (28 ) Accounts payable 8,924 (2,579 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 914 278 Due to related parties - (34 ) Operating lease liabilities 543 (7 ) Deferred revenue 3,095 (648 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12,309 2,352 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,477 ) (371 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,525 ) (170 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,002 ) (541 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of term debt (3 ) — Line of credit, net — (1,206 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation (1,403 ) (25 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 154 2 Net cash used in financing activities (1,252 ) (1,229 ) Change in cash 5,055 582 Cash, beginning of year 2,587 2,005 Cash, end of year $ 7,642 $ 2,587

Trended Financial Information

Trended Financial Information* (in $M except for EPS) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 FY21 FY22 Total Revenue $ 16.1 $ 15.2 $ 18.2 $ 16.5 $ 19.7 $ 27.5 $ 25.7 $ 24.5 $ 65.9 $ 97.4 Hardware Revenue $ 10.5 $ 10.3 $ 12.7 $ 10.9 $ 14.3 $ 20.6 $ 19.2 $ 17.7 $ 44.4 $ 71.8 Software and Services Revenue $ 4.1 $ 3.6 $ 3.9 $ 3.9 $ 4.1 $ 4.8 $ 4.7 $ 4.7 $ 15.5 $ 18.3 Consumables Revenue $ 1.5 $ 1.3 $ 1.6 $ 1.7 $ 1.3 $ 2.1 $ 1.8 $ 2.1 $ 6.1 $ 7.3 Gross Profit $ 3.8 $ 3.5 $ 4.2 $ 3.8 $ 4.7 $ 6.3 $ 5.8 $ 6.3 $ 15.3 $ 23.1 Operating (loss) Income $ 0.3 $ 0.1 $ 0.9 $ (0.9 ) $ 0.2 $ 2.0 $ 1.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ 4.4 Net (loss) Income $ 1.3 $ 0.2 $ 0.6 $ (0.7 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 1.1 $ 0.4 $ 1.4 $ 3.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.7 $ 0.4 $ 1.3 $ 0.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 1.5 $ 4.1 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.54 djusted EBITDA $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ 1.3 $ 0.5 $ 1.1 $ 2.7 $ 2.3 $ 1.8 $ 3.1 $ 7.8 *numbers may not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 427 $ (701 ) $ 3,111 $ 1,414 Share-based compensation 251 894 577 1,003 Business acquisition costs 39 176 281 306 NYSE American uplisting costs 88 - 88 23 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,211 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 805 $ 369 $ 4,057 $ 1,535 Depreciation and amortization 715 356 2,465 1,387 Income taxes 257 (232 ) 1,265 116 Interest expense 14 12 56 79 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,791 $ 505 $ 7,843 $ 3,117

