DecisionPoint Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
Full-year revenue increased 48% to a record $97.4 million
Full-year GAAP net income of $3.1 million (+120%) and diluted EPS of $0.41 (+117%)
Full-year non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 (+165%) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million (+152%)
DecisionPoint™ Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results ended December 31, 2022.
“We had a record year and created significant value for shareholders, demonstrating the potency of our strategy and our ability to execute on our playbook, even in challenging macro-economic backdrop,” said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. “We saw strength across our businesses, with significant upside driven by multiple new projects from long-term and new customers. Additionally, our strategy for growing our services, software and consumables revenue, which are more recurring in nature, yielded a 19% increase for the year and drove higher gross margins. Finally, these factors, combined with our ability to integrate the two acquisitions we made during the year quickly, led to adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million, above the high-end of our guidance.”
Fourth Quarter Highlights (2022 versus 2021)
Revenue increased 48.5% to $24.5 million;
Gross Profit increased 67.6% to $6.3 million;
GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $0.4 million and $0.07, respectively;
Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 113.0% and 181.7% to $0.7 million and $0.10, respectively;
Adjusted EBITDA increased 274.0% to $1.8 million;
Full-Year Highlights (2022 versus 2021)
Revenue increased 47.7% to $97.4 million;
Gross Profit increased 50.9% to $23.1 million;
GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased to $3.1 million and $0.41, respectively;
Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 164.3% and 165.4% to $4.1 million and $0.54, respectively;
Adjusted EBITDA increased 151.6% to $7.8 million;
Backlog as of December 31, 2022, was $30.3 million.
Fourth Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021*
(in $M except for EPS)
4Q22
4Q21
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total Revenue
$
24.5
$
16.5
48.5
%
$
97.4
$
65.9
47.7
%
Hardware Revenue
$
17.7
$
10.9
62.3
%
$
71.8
$
44.4
61.8
%
Software and Services Revenue
$
4.7
$
3.9
21.3
%
$
18.3
$
15.5
18.6
%
Consumables Revenue
$
2.1
$
1.7
22.9
%
$
7.3
$
6.1
19.3
%
Gross Profit
$
6.3
$
3.8
67.6
%
$
23.1
$
15.3
50.9
%
Operating Income
$
0.7
$
(0.9
)
nm
$
4.4
$
0.4
1017.3
%
GAAP Net Income
$
0.4
$
(0.7
)
nm
$
3.1
$
1.4
120.0
%
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.07
$
(0.04
)
nm
$
0.41
$
0.19
116.5
%
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
0.7
$
0.4
113.0
%
$
4.1
$
1.5
164.3
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.10
$
0.04
181.7
%
$
0.54
$
0.20
165.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1.8
$
0.5
274.0
%
$
7.8
$
3.1
151.6
%
*numbers may not add due to rounding
nm = not measurable/meaningful
Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents were $7.6 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $0.1 million, roughly flat to December 31, 2021.
Net cash from operating activities was $12.3 million compared to $2.4 million in 2021.
2023 Commentary and First Quarter Guidance (ending 3/31/23)
1Q23 Guidance
1Q22 Actual
Revenue
$20.0 - $21.0 Million
$19.7 Million
Adjusted EBITDA
$0.8 - $1.0 million
$1.1 Million
“Over the remainder of the year, we expect to grow our recurring revenue businesses, including services and consumables, book new project orders and acquire at least one company to drive top and bottom-line growth in 2023. Additionally, we have made and will continue to increase investments into developing our intellectual property core, including our Vision portal for managed service delivery, which we believe is a competitive differentiator in the market. Finally, we made some recent additions to our team of sales and business development professionals, which we believe enhances our already solid foundation for continued growth in 2023 and beyond,” concluded Smith.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Q&A with investors will follow management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
7,642
$
2,587
Accounts receivable, net
17,085
12,302
Inventory, net
4,417
2,111
Deferred costs
2,729
1,998
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
399
336
Total current assets
32,272
19,334
Operating lease assets
2,681
329
Property and equipment, net
1,817
834
Deferred costs, net of current portion
2,868
1,492
Deferred tax assets
848
1,999
Intangible assets, net
4,531
3,564
Goodwill
10,499
8,128
Other assets
41
50
Total assets
$
55,557
$
35,730
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
19,755
$
10,273
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,357
3,220
Deferred revenue
6,021
4,599
Current portion of long-term debt
3
3
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
529
257
Total current liabilities
31,665
18,352
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
4,331
2,510
Long-term debt
143
146
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
2,706
83
Other liabilities
130
381
Total liabilities
38,975
21,472
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,416 and 7,007 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
38,429
39,216
Accumulated deficit
(21,854
)
(24,965
)
Total stockholders’ equity
16,582
14,258
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
55,557
$
35,730
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Net sales:
Product
$
79,079
$
50,480
Service
18,336
15,463
Net sales
97,415
65,943
Cost of sales:
Product
62,214
39,943
Service
12,106
10,696
Cost of sales
74,320
50,639
Gross profit
23,095
15,304
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expense
9,218
7,354
General and administrative expenses
9,430
7,552
Total operating expenses
18,648
14,906
Operating income
4,447
398
Interest expense
(56
)
(79
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
1,211
Other expense
(15
)
—
Income before income taxes
4,376
1,530
Income tax expense
(1,265
)
(116
)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders
$
3,111
$
1,414
Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.20
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.19
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
7,261
6,947
Diluted
7,562
7,593
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
3,111
$
1,414
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,465
1,387
Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount
-
24
Loss on fixed asset disposal
22
-
Share-based compensation expense
577
1,003
Acquisition earn-out adjustment
-
(187
)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(1,211
)
Deferred income taxes, net
254
(26
)
Provision for doubtful accounts
249
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,630
)
4,136
Inventory, net
(2,177
)
(1,227
)
Deferred costs
(1,984
)
351
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(54
)
(294
)
Other assets, net
-
(28
)
Accounts payable
8,924
(2,579
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
914
278
Due to related parties
-
(34
)
Operating lease liabilities
543
(7
)
Deferred revenue
3,095
(648
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,309
2,352
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,477
)
(371
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(4,525
)
(170
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,002
)
(541
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of term debt
(3
)
—
Line of credit, net
—
(1,206
)
Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation
(1,403
)
(25
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
154
2
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,252
)
(1,229
)
Change in cash
5,055
582
Cash, beginning of year
2,587
2,005
Cash, end of year
$
7,642
$
2,587
Trended Financial Information
Trended Financial Information*
(in $M except for EPS)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
FY21
FY22
Total Revenue
$
16.1
$
15.2
$
18.2
$
16.5
$
19.7
$
27.5
$
25.7
$
24.5
$
65.9
$
97.4
Hardware Revenue
$
10.5
$
10.3
$
12.7
$
10.9
$
14.3
$
20.6
$
19.2
$
17.7
$
44.4
$
71.8
Software and Services Revenue
$
4.1
$
3.6
$
3.9
$
3.9
$
4.1
$
4.8
$
4.7
$
4.7
$
15.5
$
18.3
Consumables Revenue
$
1.5
$
1.3
$
1.6
$
1.7
$
1.3
$
2.1
$
1.8
$
2.1
$
6.1
$
7.3
Gross Profit
$
3.8
$
3.5
$
4.2
$
3.8
$
4.7
$
6.3
$
5.8
$
6.3
$
15.3
$
23.1
Operating (loss) Income
$
0.3
$
0.1
$
0.9
$
(0.9
)
$
0.2
$
2.0
$
1.5
$
0.7
$
0.4
$
4.4
Net (loss) Income
$
1.3
$
0.2
$
0.6
$
(0.7
)
$
0.9
$
0.7
$
1.1
$
0.4
$
1.4
$
3.1
Diluted EPS
$
0.17
$
0.02
$
0.04
$
(0.04
)
$
0.11
$
0.09
$
0.15
$
0.07
$
0.19
$
0.41
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
0.2
$
0.3
$
0.7
$
0.4
$
1.3
$
0.8
$
1.2
$
0.7
$
1.5
$
4.1
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
0.03
$
0.04
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.16
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.20
$
0.54
djusted EBITDA
$
0.8
$
0.6
$
1.3
$
0.5
$
1.1
$
2.7
$
2.3
$
1.8
$
3.1
$
7.8
*numbers may not add due to rounding
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures