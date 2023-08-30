DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced Brian Bukowski has joined the organization to lead its Managed Mobile Services practice. In this role, Bukowski will use his strategic sales and business development leadership experience to help drive growth in the Company’s Managed Mobile Services initiatives.

Steven Smith, CEO of DecisionPoint, said, “I’m excited for Brian to join our leadership team. He brings a history of success from within our industry and is an expert in Managed Services, SD-WAN, and wireless and Mobility strategic sales. Brian’s unique and specific background is a perfect fit for expanding our Managed Mobile Services business, as he has a demonstrated ability to connect with customers in this space and has successfully led teams to success. We are thrilled to add a senior hire of Brian’s caliber to our team.”

Bukowski brings over 30 years of sales and services experience across the industry. Over the years, he has worked for Motorola, Stratix Corporation, Riverbed Technology and Gigamon. While at Motorola, he held several sales leadership roles, including leading the North America Enterprise Mobility Sales sales organization.

Bukowski commented, “It’s an exciting time to join DPS. I look forward to working with the team and building on the growth and momentum already established within the Mobility and managed services businesses.”

