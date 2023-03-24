Advanced search
DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS, INC.

(DPSI)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:19:39 2023-03-24 am EDT
6.729 USD   -2.27%
10:25aDecisionPoint Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on March 29, 2023
BU
03/02DecisionPoint Systems to Participate in 35th Annual Roth Conference
BU
01/27DecisionPoint Systems Launches MobileConductor Express
BU
DecisionPoint Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on March 29, 2023

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions, will report financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, on March 29, 2023, before the market opens.

DecisionPoint’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:
Date: March 29, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Call me™: Click Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event (Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time).
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606515&tp_key=37450f0c29

Replay Information:
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13737455
Replay Start: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that deliver improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Sales 2022 90,5 M - -
Net income 2022 2,77 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 50,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 74,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,89 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Steven Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melinda Madden Wohl Vice President-Finance & Administration
Stanley P. Jaworski Chairman
Michael N. Taglich Independent Director
John C. Guttilla Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS, INC.-14.99%51
BEST BUY CO., INC.-7.01%16 264
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.38%3 072
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.54%2 354
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY12.01%1 551
BIC CAMERA INC.-13.42%1 453
