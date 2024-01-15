Official DECISIONPOINT SYSTEMS, INC. press release

New, differentiated managed services and deployment offering raises the bar for retail enterprise IT

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today introduced PointCare Services—a premier suite of managed and deployment services built to address all aspects of selecting, deploying and managing customers’ enterprise technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115687505/en/

“PointCare enables us to manage all aspects of a customer’s complex technology deployment so they can focus on doing what they do best - growing and running their business,” said David Wolf, vice president of managed mobility services programs at DecisionPoint. “Our consultative approach allows us to blueprint, prescribe and deliver the services our customers need to deploy and sustain their mission-critical Enterprise Mobility, Point of Sale and RFID technology.”

DecisionPoint created PointCare Services to specifically address every aspect needed to design, deploy and manage the entire ecosystem around the technologies it already provides to customers, including leveraging its extensive expertise in Mobility, Point of Sale and RFID deployments to create an end-to-end service program that’s simple to incorporate into customers’ processes.

All prior DecisionPoint services have been fully integrated into the PointCare Services suite, so all customers will benefit from the enhanced service programs available today. PointCare is also fully integrated with the Vision portal, allowing for complete visibility of your assets covered under a PointCare contract.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115687505/en/