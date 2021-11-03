DECISIVE DIVIDEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION – NOVEMBER 2021
11/03/2021 | 12:02am EDT
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
In this presentation, "Decisive" or the "Corporation" means Decisive Dividend Corporation and, where the context requires, its operating subsidiaries.
FACT SHEET
The Corporation's fact sheet dated November 2021, a copy of which is available on the Corporation's website, is incorporated by reference in this Investor Presentation.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this report constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this report are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, operations, business strategy, future acquisitions, and the potential impact of completed acquisitions on the operations, financial condition, capital resources and business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Corporation's policy with respect to the amount and/or frequency of dividends, if any, budgets, forecasts, litigation, projected costs and plans and objectives of or involving the Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. Readers can identify many of these forward-looking statements by looking for words such as "believes", "expects", "will", "may", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "continues" and similar words or the negative and grammatical variations thereof.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of expectations or assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control and many of which are subject to change. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which only speak as to the date they are made. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual future results, performance, achievements and developments of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, achievements and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to risks relating to: general economic conditions; pandemic; competition; government regulation; environmental regulation; access to capital; market trends and innovation; climate risk; general uninsured losses; risk related to acquisitions; dependence on customers, distributors and strategic relationships; supply and cost of raw materials and purchased parts; operational performance and growth; implementation of the growth strategy; product liability and warranty claims; litigation; reliance on technology and intellectual property risks; availability of future financing; interest rates and debt financing; income tax matters; foreign exchange; dividends; trading volatility of common shares; dilution risk; reliance on management and key personnel; employee and labour relations; and conflicts of interest, all as more particularly described in the most recent Annual Information Form of the Corporation available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.
Assumptions about the performance of the businesses of the Corporation are considered in setting the business plan and financial targets for the Corporation and its businesses. Key assumptions include assumptions relating to the demand for products and services of the businesses of the Corporation and relating to the Canadian and other markets in which the businesses are active. Should one or more of the risks materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of the Group may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect future events or results or otherwise.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In this presentation, in discussing the financial performance of the Corporation, reference is made to the measure "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", which management of the Corporation believes are meaningful in the assessment of financial performance.
"EBITDA" is defined as earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange gains or losses, other non-cash items such as gains or losses recognized on the fair value of contingent consideration items, asset impairment and restructuring costs, and any unusual non-operatingone-time items such as acquisition costs.
These non-GAAP financial metrics are non-standard measures under GAAP (including IFRS in the case of the Corporation) and may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Readers are cautioned that the disclosure of these items is meant to add to, and not replace, the discussion of financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP. The primary purpose of non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors who wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or uncontrollable items on the Corporation's operating performance and who wish to separate costs associated with business acquisitions that do not relate to the ongoing performance of existing business. For a reconciliation of applicable GAAP measures to non- GAAP measures see the most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Corporation, available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from profit or loss to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to profit or loss:
The amount of interest expense incurred, or interest income generated, may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, management does not consider the amount of interest expense or interest income to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance.
Additionally, management does not consider foreign exchange gains or losses to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance.
Depreciation and amortization expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the wear and tear on the property and equipment used in the Company's operations. However, management does not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to the Company's operating costs as they also include expenses related to the amortization of the fair value of intangible assets acquired in business combinations.
Acquisition costs are non-operating expenses that can affect costs with respect to planned and completed acquisitions. While a necessary expense as part of an acquisition, the magnitude and timing of these items may vary significantly depending upon the acquisition. As such, management does not consider acquisition costs incurred to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance.
Manufacturing costs include non-cash charges to expense the fair value increment of acquired inventories sold in the period that were originally valued as part of the initial purchase in a business acquisition, inventory write downs, and allowances for inventory obsolescence. Management does not consider these non-cash charges to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance.
Similarly, goodwill impairment losses and gains or losses recognized on fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities are non-cash items that management does not consider to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance.
Share-basedcompensation may be useful for investors to consider because it is an estimate of the non-cash component of compensation received by the Corporation's directors, officers and employees. Management does not consider these non-cash charges to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of the Corporation as the decisions that gave rise to these expenses were not made to increase revenue in a particular period but were made for the Corporation's long-term benefit over multiple periods.
While the foregoing are used by management of the Corporation to assess the historical financial performance of the Corporation and its businesses, as applicable, readers are cautioned that:
Non-GAAPfinancial measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, are not recognized financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP
The Corporation's method of calculating such Non-GAAP financial measures, may differ from that of other corporations or entities and therefore may not be directly comparable to measures utilized by them;
Such Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative to measures that are recognized under GAAP such as profit or loss or cash from operating activities; and
The reader should not place undue reliance on such Non-GAAP financial measures.
WHAT WE DO
BUY
Acquire North American manufacturing companies with enterprise values up to $25M
BUILD
Strategic deployment of financing and expertise to invest in people, processes and fixed assets, driving organic growth
HOLD
Forge long term relationships built on trust and mutual interests. We do not buy a company to sell it
S X . V : D E
VENDORS
WHY DECISIVE?
Exit Opportunity
Continuation of business legacy
Opportunity to cash out
Participate in future Decisive growth (min. 10% of purchase price paid in Decisive shares)
EMPLOYEES
Business as usual
Opportunity for equity ownership (Employee Share Purchase Plan)
Capital to grow the business
Stability of long-term ownership
.
SHAREHOLDERS
Dividend strategy
Growing diversified portfolio of companies
Strong deal flow
Organic growth of existing companies
Synergistic opportunities with existing companies and future acquisitions
