DECISIVE DIVIDEND INVESTOR PRESENTATION – NOVEMBER 2021

In this presentation, "Decisive" or the "Corporation" means Decisive Dividend Corporation and, where the context requires, its operating subsidiaries.

FACT SHEET

The Corporation's fact sheet dated November 2021, a copy of which is available on the Corporation's website, is incorporated by reference in this Investor Presentation.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this report constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this report are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, operations, business strategy, future acquisitions, and the potential impact of completed acquisitions on the operations, financial condition, capital resources and business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Corporation's policy with respect to the amount and/or frequency of dividends, if any, budgets, forecasts, litigation, projected costs and plans and objectives of or involving the Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. Readers can identify many of these forward-looking statements by looking for words such as "believes", "expects", "will", "may", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "continues" and similar words or the negative and grammatical variations thereof.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of expectations or assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control and many of which are subject to change. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which only speak as to the date they are made. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual future results, performance, achievements and developments of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, achievements and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to risks relating to: general economic conditions; pandemic; competition; government regulation; environmental regulation; access to capital; market trends and innovation; climate risk; general uninsured losses; risk related to acquisitions; dependence on customers, distributors and strategic relationships; supply and cost of raw materials and purchased parts; operational performance and growth; implementation of the growth strategy; product liability and warranty claims; litigation; reliance on technology and intellectual property risks; availability of future financing; interest rates and debt financing; income tax matters; foreign exchange; dividends; trading volatility of common shares; dilution risk; reliance on management and key personnel; employee and labour relations; and conflicts of interest, all as more particularly described in the most recent Annual Information Form of the Corporation available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

Assumptions about the performance of the businesses of the Corporation are considered in setting the business plan and financial targets for the Corporation and its businesses. Key assumptions include assumptions relating to the demand for products and services of the businesses of the Corporation and relating to the Canadian and other markets in which the businesses are active. Should one or more of the risks materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of the Group may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect future events or results or otherwise.