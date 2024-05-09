Financial Statements of For the three months ended March 31, 2024 FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 1 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash $ 4,211 $ 4,050 Accounts receivable 21,457 22,647 Inventory 25,758 24,351 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,682 1,399 Total current assets 53,108 52,447 Property and equipment 27,406 23,776 Intangible assets 31,986 32,648 Goodwill 43,818 43,696 Total assets $ 156,318 $ 152,567 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,029 $ 26,107 Dividends payable (note 8) 865 756 Warranty provision 690 700 Customer deposits 750 1,281 Current portion of lease obligations (note 5) 1,949 1,693 Current portion of long-term debt (note 6) 230 224 Total current liabilities 27,513 30,761 Lease obligations (note 5) 9,997 9,014 Long-term debt (note 6) 50,555 45,037 Deferred income taxes 9,774 10,004 Total liabilities 97,839 94,816 Equity Share capital (note 7) 69,174 66,611 Contributed surplus 1,506 1,378 Cumulative profit 15,389 15,202 Cumulative dividends (note 8) (29,900) (27,418) 56,169 55,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,310 1,978 Total equity 58,479 57,751 Total liabilities and equity $ 156,318 $ 152,567 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "James Paterson"Director "Michael Conway"Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 2 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Sales (note 9) $ 29,350 $ 30,854 Manufacturing costs (note 10) 18,115 19,732 Gross profit 11,235 11,122 Expenses Amortization and depreciation 1,479 932 Financing costs (note 11) 1,217 755 Occupancy costs 575 476 Professional fees 509 396 Salaries, wages and benefits 5,193 4,171 Selling, general and administration 2,168 1,837 11,141 8,567 Operating profit 94 2,555 Other items Interest and other income 17 18 Foreign exchange gains 232 42 Gain on sale of equipment 3 69 252 129 Profit before income taxes 346 2,684 Income taxes Current expense 401 906 Deferred recovery (242) (188) 159 718 Profit $ 187 $ 1,966 Other comprehensive income Foreign operation currency translation differences 332 261 Total comprehensive income $ 519 $ 2,227 Profit per share Basic 0.01 0.13 Diluted 0.01 0.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s): Basic 19,046 14,988 Diluted 20,415 16,473 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 3 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated Share Capital Deficit Other Number Contributed Cumulative Cumulative Comprehensive Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (000s) Amount Surplus Dividends Profit Income Equity Balance, January 1, 2023 14,888 $ 44,094 $ 1,028 $ (19,686) $ 6,869 $ 1,825 $ 34,130 Shares issued under ESPP 76 430 20 - - - 450 Shares issued under DRIP 71 369 - - - - 369 Exercise of stock options 56 158 (72) - - - 86 Share-based payment awards - - 218 - - - 218 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 1,966 261 2,227 Dividends declared - - - (1,426) - - (1,426) Balance, March 31, 2023 15,091 $ 45,051 $ 1,194 $ (21,112) $ 8,835 $ 2,086 $ 36,054 Balance, January 1, 2024 18,911 66,611 1,378 (27,418) 15,202 1,978 57,751 Shares issued under ESPP (note 7) 57 629 35 - - - 664 Shares issued under DRIP (note 7) 79 728 - - - - 728 Exercise of stock options (note 7) 116 410 (147) - - - 263 Exercise of warrants (note 7) 107 796 (35) - - - 761 Share-based payment awards (note 7) - - 275 - - - 275 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 187 332 519 Dividends declared (note 8) - - - (2,482) - - (2,482) Balance, March 31, 2024 19,270 $ 69,174 $ 1,506 $ (29,900) $ 15,389 $ 2,310 $ 58,479 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 4 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Profit $ 187 $ 1,966 Adjusted by: Amortization and depreciation 2,157 1,320 Financing costs 1,217 755 Share-based compensation 310 239 Foreign exchange gains (232) (42) Gain on sale of equipment (3) (69) Income tax expense 159 718 3,795 4,887 Changes in non-cash working capital (note 12) (3,513) (3,598) 282 1,289 Income taxes paid (722) (1,322) Cash used in operating activities (440) (33) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares 1,669 520 Dividends paid (note 8) (1,660) (979) Proceeds from long-term debt (note 6) 51,200 - Repayment of long-term debt (note 6) (45,147) (607) Debt issuance costs (561) - Lease payments (435) (316) Interest paid (1,192) (711) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,874 (2,093) Investing activities Acquisitions (note 4) (2,789) - Purchase of property and equipment (558) (721) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 20 81 Cash used in investing activities (3,327) (640) Increase (decrease) in cash during the period 107 (2,766) Cash, beginning of period 4,050 4,734 Effect of movements in exchange rates 54 73 Cash, end of period $ 4,211 $ 2,041 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 5 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited -Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 1. Nature and Operations Decisive Dividend Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on October 2, 2012 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "DE". The address of the Company's head office is #260 - 1855 Kirschner Road, Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 4N7. Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Company's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Company uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership. The principal wholly-owned operating subsidiaries of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, are managed through two reportable segments and were acquired as follows: Finished Product Segment Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"), collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King"; acquired in February 2015.

wholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"), collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King"; acquired in February 2015. Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. ("Slimline"); acquired in May 2018.

Marketing Impact Limited ("Marketing Impact"); acquired in April 2022.

ACR Heat Products Limited ("ACR"); acquired in October 2022.

Capital I Industries Inc. and its sister company, Irving Machine Inc. (together, "Capital I"); acquired in April 2023.

Innovative Heating Technologies Inc. ("IHT"); acquired in July 2023. Component Manufacturing Segment Unicast Inc. ("Unicast"); acquired in June 2016.

Hawk Machine Works Ltd. ("Hawk"); acquired in June 2018.

Northside Industries Inc. ("Northside"); acquired in August 2019.

Micon Industries Ltd. ("Micon"); acquired in April 2023.

Procore International Radiators Ltd. ("Procore"); acquired in April 2023. These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group". The consolidated financial statements include the results of acquired subsidiaries from their dates of acquisition. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, the Company acquired Techbelt Limited ("Techbelt"). These financial statements do not include any assets, liabilities, revenue, expenses or cash flows related to Techbelt or its acquisition. Further details of this acquisition are included in note 4. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 6 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Group's interim results are impacted by seasonality factors primarily driven by weather patterns, including the impact thereof on heating, planting and harvesting seasons, as well as the timing of ground freeze and thaw in Western Canada and the effect thereof on the oil and gas industry, including the cost of energy. Blaze King and ACR's businesses historically experience lower demand in the first and second quarters of the calendar year, Slimline's business historically experiences lower demand in the third and fourth quarters and Hawk's business historically experiences lower demand in the second quarter. Seasonality does not have a significant impact on the businesses of the Company's other subsidiaries. In each subsidiary, there are substantial fixed costs that do not meaningfully fluctuate with product demand in the short-term. 2. Basis of Preparation and Statement of Compliance Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the period ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

These financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee of the Company for issue on May 8, 2024. Judgments, accounting estimates and assumptions

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS Accounting Standards requires management to make estimates based on assumptions about future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.

Actual results could differ from those estimates.

There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements. 3. Material Accounting Policies The material accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 3 to the Company's 2023 audited consolidated financial statements. During Q1 2024 the Company adopted the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements covering non-current liabilities with covenants, which are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The amendments clarify that covenants of loan arrangements which an entity must comply with only after the reporting date do not affect classification of a liability at the reporting date. Covenants that an entity is required to comply with on or before the reporting date do affect the classification as current or non-current, even if the covenant is only assessed after the reporting date. The amendments also introduce new disclosure requirements for non-current liabilities with covenants. The adoption of these amendments did not impact the Company's presentation or disclosures. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 7 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 4. Acquisitions In 2024, the Company completed two acquisitions as described below. The assets of Alberta Production Machining Ltd. ("APM") were acquired on March 14, 2024. Techbelt was acquired subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, on April 10, 2024. The consideration paid on these acquisitions is as follows: APM Techbelt Total Cash (net of cash acquired) $ 2,789 $ 5,678 $ 8,467 Common shares - 603 603 $ 2,789 $ 6,281 $ 9,070 The initial accounting for the acquisition of Techbelt is not complete and is pending the determination of the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date. The preliminary allocation of the purchase price, to the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed on the acquisition of APM is as follows: APM Accounts receivable $ 240 Inventory 37 Property and equipment 3,289 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (266) Lease obligation (511) $ 2,789 Subsequent adjustments to the purchase price allocation, if any, can be recognized if they occur within twelve months of the acquisition date. After twelve months, adjustments are recognized through profit or loss. The adjustments made as a result of finalizing the provisional accounting are retrospectively recognized from the acquisition date. In Q1 2024, the Company incurred acquisition-related costs of $75 relating to legal fees, accounting fees, and due diligence costs. These costs are included in professional fees in the consolidated statement of profit and comprehensive income. a) APM On March 14, 2024, the Company acquired, through Hawk, all of the assets of APM. The assets of APM are operated out of a leased facility in Edmonton, Alberta, and provides Hawk with increased machining capabilities and access to additional equipment and people to service the demand from its growing customer base. The APM asset purchase agreement contains negotiated representations, warranties, indemnities and closing conditions. The purchase price (which is subject to customary post-closing adjustments) was settled in cash funded through the Company's syndicated credit facility (Note 6). b) Techbelt Subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, on April 10, 2024, the Company acquired all of the shares of Techbelt. Techbelt, which is located in Huddersfield in the United Kingdom, is a manufacturer of polytetrafluoroethylene ("PTFE") conveyor belts, PTFE tapes, and PTFE materials which are used in a wide range of end markets including food and beverage, packaging, textiles, agriculture, and fast-moving consumer goods. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 8 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Techbelt purchase agreement contains negotiated representations, warranties, indemnities and closing conditions. The purchase price included a payment of cash (which is subject to customary post- closing adjustments) and the issuance of common shares to the vendors. The cash portion of the consideration was initially funded through the Company's syndicated credit facility (Note 6). The share portion of the consideration was funded through the issuance of 57,879 common shares to the vendors of Techbelt (Note 7). 5. Lease Obligations The Group's right of use assets and associated lease obligations are related to lease commitments for office and shop premises. The maturity dates of the lease obligations are between October 2024 and September 2033. As at March 31, 2024, minimum lease payments required over the next five years were as follows: For the twelve month periods ending March 31, 2024 2025 2,460 2026 2,173 2027 1,990 2028 2,017 2029 1,567 thereafter 4,013 14,220 Less: interest portion (2,274) Less: current portion (1,949) $ 9,997 6. Long-term Debt Effective March 31, December 31, Interest Interest Maturity 2024 2023 Rate Rate Date Authorized Outstanding Outstanding Syndicated credit facility see below 7.8% Mar-27 $ 100,000 $ 51,200 $ - Equipment loans 2.3% 2.3% Dec-25 367 367 415 Previous credit agreement Revolving term operating facility P+1.0% NA NA - - 10,491 Revolving term acquisition facility P+2.5% NA NA - - 6,600 Non-amortizing term loan 6.9% NA NA - - 28,000 100,367 51,567 45,506 Less: current portion (230) (224) Long-term portion 51,337 45,282 Less: debt issuance costs (782) (245) Total long-term debt $ 50,555 $ 45,037 "P" in the table above denotes prime rate In March 2024, the Company entered into a syndicated credit facility providing for a committed $100,000 senior secured revolving term loan and a $75,000 accordion, which the Company can request as an increase, in whole or in part, to the total amount available under the syndicated credit facility. The syndicate lenders include National Bank of Canada, CWB Maxium Financial (a wholly owned division of Canadian Western Bank), Royal Bank of Canada and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, with National Bank of Canada acting as administrative agent on behalf of the syndicate. FIRST QUARTER 2024 - 9 - DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION