DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets

Cash

$

4,211

$

4,050

Accounts receivable

21,457

22,647

Inventory

25,758

24,351

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,682

1,399

Total current assets

53,108

52,447

Property and equipment

27,406

23,776

Intangible assets

31,986

32,648

Goodwill

43,818

43,696

Total assets

$

156,318

$

152,567

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

23,029

$

26,107

Dividends payable (note 8)

865

756

Warranty provision

690

700

Customer deposits

750

1,281

Current portion of lease obligations (note 5)

1,949

1,693

Current portion of long-term debt (note 6)

230

224

Total current liabilities

27,513

30,761

Lease obligations (note 5)

9,997

9,014

Long-term debt (note 6)

50,555

45,037

Deferred income taxes

9,774

10,004

Total liabilities

97,839

94,816

Equity

Share capital (note 7)

69,174

66,611

Contributed surplus

1,506

1,378

Cumulative profit

15,389

15,202

Cumulative dividends (note 8)

(29,900)

(27,418)

56,169

55,773

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,310

1,978

Total equity

58,479

57,751

Total liabilities and equity

$

156,318

$

152,567

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"James Paterson"Director

"Michael Conway"Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Sales (note 9)

$

29,350

$

30,854

Manufacturing costs (note 10)

18,115

19,732

Gross profit

11,235

11,122

Expenses

Amortization and depreciation

1,479

932

Financing costs (note 11)

1,217

755

Occupancy costs

575

476

Professional fees

509

396

Salaries, wages and benefits

5,193

4,171

Selling, general and administration

2,168

1,837

11,141

8,567

Operating profit

94

2,555

Other items

Interest and other income

17

18

Foreign exchange gains

232

42

Gain on sale of equipment

3

69

252

129

Profit before income taxes

346

2,684

Income taxes

Current expense

401

906

Deferred recovery

(242)

(188)

159

718

Profit

$

187

$

1,966

Other comprehensive income

Foreign operation currency translation differences

332

261

Total comprehensive income

$

519

$

2,227

Profit per share

Basic

0.01

0.13

Diluted

0.01

0.12

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000s):

Basic

19,046

14,988

Diluted

20,415

16,473

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Share Capital

Deficit

Other

Number

Contributed

Cumulative

Cumulative

Comprehensive

Total

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(000s)

Amount

Surplus

Dividends

Profit

Income

Equity

Balance, January 1, 2023

14,888

$

44,094

$

1,028

$

(19,686)

$

6,869

$

1,825

$

34,130

Shares issued under ESPP

76

430

20

-

-

-

450

Shares issued under DRIP

71

369

-

-

-

-

369

Exercise of stock options

56

158

(72)

-

-

-

86

Share-based payment awards

-

-

218

-

-

-

218

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,966

261

2,227

Dividends declared

-

-

-

(1,426)

-

-

(1,426)

Balance, March 31, 2023

15,091

$

45,051

$

1,194

$

(21,112)

$

8,835

$

2,086

$

36,054

Balance, January 1, 2024

18,911

66,611

1,378

(27,418)

15,202

1,978

57,751

Shares issued under ESPP (note 7)

57

629

35

-

-

-

664

Shares issued under DRIP (note 7)

79

728

-

-

-

-

728

Exercise of stock options (note 7)

116

410

(147)

-

-

-

263

Exercise of warrants (note 7)

107

796

(35)

-

-

-

761

Share-based payment awards (note 7)

-

-

275

-

-

-

275

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

187

332

519

Dividends declared (note 8)

-

-

-

(2,482)

-

-

(2,482)

Balance, March 31, 2024

19,270

$

69,174

$

1,506

$

(29,900)

$

15,389

$

2,310

$

58,479

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

Operating activities

Profit

$

187

$

1,966

Adjusted by:

Amortization and depreciation

2,157

1,320

Financing costs

1,217

755

Share-based compensation

310

239

Foreign exchange gains

(232)

(42)

Gain on sale of equipment

(3)

(69)

Income tax expense

159

718

3,795

4,887

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 12)

(3,513)

(3,598)

282

1,289

Income taxes paid

(722)

(1,322)

Cash used in operating activities

(440)

(33)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of shares

1,669

520

Dividends paid (note 8)

(1,660)

(979)

Proceeds from long-term debt (note 6)

51,200

-

Repayment of long-term debt (note 6)

(45,147)

(607)

Debt issuance costs

(561)

-

Lease payments

(435)

(316)

Interest paid

(1,192)

(711)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,874

(2,093)

Investing activities

Acquisitions (note 4)

(2,789)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(558)

(721)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

20

81

Cash used in investing activities

(3,327)

(640)

Increase (decrease) in cash during the period

107

(2,766)

Cash, beginning of period

4,050

4,734

Effect of movements in exchange rates

54

73

Cash, end of period

$

4,211

$

2,041

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited -Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

1. Nature and Operations

Decisive Dividend Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on October 2, 2012 and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "DE". The address of the Company's head office is #260 - 1855 Kirschner Road, Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 4N7.

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company, focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The Company's purpose is to be the sought-out choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners, while supporting the long-term success of the businesses acquired, and through that, creating sustainable and growing shareholder returns. The Company uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established, high quality manufacturing companies that have a sustainable competitive advantage, a focus on non-discretionary products, steady cash flows, growth potential and established, strong leadership.

The principal wholly-owned operating subsidiaries of the Company, as at March 31, 2024, are managed through two reportable segments and were acquired as follows:

Finished Product Segment

  • Valley Comfort Systems Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Blaze King Industries Inc. ("Blaze King USA"), collectively referred to herein as "Blaze King"; acquired in February 2015.
  • Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. ("Slimline"); acquired in May 2018.
  • Marketing Impact Limited ("Marketing Impact"); acquired in April 2022.
  • ACR Heat Products Limited ("ACR"); acquired in October 2022.
  • Capital I Industries Inc. and its sister company, Irving Machine Inc. (together, "Capital I"); acquired in April 2023.
  • Innovative Heating Technologies Inc. ("IHT"); acquired in July 2023.

Component Manufacturing Segment

  • Unicast Inc. ("Unicast"); acquired in June 2016.
  • Hawk Machine Works Ltd. ("Hawk"); acquired in June 2018.
  • Northside Industries Inc. ("Northside"); acquired in August 2019.
  • Micon Industries Ltd. ("Micon"); acquired in April 2023.
  • Procore International Radiators Ltd. ("Procore"); acquired in April 2023.

These consolidated financial statements comprise the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group". The consolidated financial statements include the results of acquired subsidiaries from their dates of acquisition.

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, the Company acquired Techbelt Limited ("Techbelt"). These financial statements do not include any assets, liabilities, revenue, expenses or cash flows related to Techbelt or its acquisition. Further details of this acquisition are included in note 4.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Group's interim results are impacted by seasonality factors primarily driven by weather patterns, including the impact thereof on heating, planting and harvesting seasons, as well as the timing of ground freeze and thaw in Western Canada and the effect thereof on the oil and gas industry, including the cost of energy. Blaze King and ACR's businesses historically experience lower demand in the first and second quarters of the calendar year, Slimline's business historically experiences lower demand in the third and fourth quarters and Hawk's business historically experiences lower demand in the second quarter. Seasonality does not have a significant impact on the businesses of the Company's other subsidiaries. In each subsidiary, there are substantial fixed costs that do not meaningfully fluctuate with product demand in the short-term.

2. Basis of Preparation and Statement of Compliance

  1. Statement of compliance
    These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the period ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
    These financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee of the Company for issue on May 8, 2024.
  2. Judgments, accounting estimates and assumptions
    The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgments that affect the application of accounting policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period.
    The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS Accounting Standards requires management to make estimates based on assumptions about future events that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period.
    Actual results could differ from those estimates.
    There were no changes to the Group's critical accounting estimates and judgments from those described in the most recent annual financial statements.

3. Material Accounting Policies

The material accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 3 to the Company's 2023 audited consolidated financial statements.

During Q1 2024 the Company adopted the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements covering non-current liabilities with covenants, which are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The amendments clarify that covenants of loan arrangements which an entity must comply with only after the reporting date do not affect classification of a liability at the reporting date. Covenants that an entity is required to comply with on or before the reporting date do affect the classification as current or non-current, even if the covenant is only assessed after the reporting date. The amendments also introduce new disclosure requirements for non-current liabilities with covenants. The adoption of these amendments did not impact the Company's presentation or disclosures.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4. Acquisitions

In 2024, the Company completed two acquisitions as described below. The assets of Alberta Production Machining Ltd. ("APM") were acquired on March 14, 2024. Techbelt was acquired subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, on April 10, 2024. The consideration paid on these acquisitions is as follows:

APM

Techbelt

Total

Cash (net of cash acquired)

$

2,789

$

5,678

$

8,467

Common shares

-

603

603

$

2,789

$

6,281

$

9,070

The initial accounting for the acquisition of Techbelt is not complete and is pending the determination of the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date.

The preliminary allocation of the purchase price, to the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed on the acquisition of APM is as follows:

APM

Accounts receivable

$

240

Inventory

37

Property and equipment

3,289

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(266)

Lease obligation

(511)

$

2,789

Subsequent adjustments to the purchase price allocation, if any, can be recognized if they occur within twelve months of the acquisition date. After twelve months, adjustments are recognized through profit or loss. The adjustments made as a result of finalizing the provisional accounting are retrospectively recognized from the acquisition date. In Q1 2024, the Company incurred acquisition-related costs of $75 relating to legal fees, accounting fees, and due diligence costs. These costs are included in professional fees in the consolidated statement of profit and comprehensive income.

a) APM

On March 14, 2024, the Company acquired, through Hawk, all of the assets of APM. The assets of APM are operated out of a leased facility in Edmonton, Alberta, and provides Hawk with increased machining capabilities and access to additional equipment and people to service the demand from its growing customer base.

The APM asset purchase agreement contains negotiated representations, warranties, indemnities and closing conditions. The purchase price (which is subject to customary post-closing adjustments) was settled in cash funded through the Company's syndicated credit facility (Note 6).

b) Techbelt

Subsequent to March 31, 2024, and before these financial statements were authorized, on April 10, 2024, the Company acquired all of the shares of Techbelt. Techbelt, which is located in Huddersfield in the United Kingdom, is a manufacturer of polytetrafluoroethylene ("PTFE") conveyor belts, PTFE tapes, and PTFE materials which are used in a wide range of end markets including food and beverage, packaging, textiles, agriculture, and fast-moving consumer goods.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Techbelt purchase agreement contains negotiated representations, warranties, indemnities and closing conditions. The purchase price included a payment of cash (which is subject to customary post- closing adjustments) and the issuance of common shares to the vendors. The cash portion of the consideration was initially funded through the Company's syndicated credit facility (Note 6). The share portion of the consideration was funded through the issuance of 57,879 common shares to the vendors of Techbelt (Note 7).

5. Lease Obligations

The Group's right of use assets and associated lease obligations are related to lease commitments for office and shop premises. The maturity dates of the lease obligations are between October 2024 and September 2033. As at March 31, 2024, minimum lease payments required over the next five years were as follows:

For the twelve month periods ending March 31,

2024

2025

2,460

2026

2,173

2027

1,990

2028

2,017

2029

1,567

thereafter

4,013

14,220

Less: interest portion

(2,274)

Less: current portion

(1,949)

$

9,997

6. Long-term Debt

Effective

March 31,

December 31,

Interest

Interest

Maturity

2024

2023

Rate

Rate

Date

Authorized

Outstanding

Outstanding

Syndicated credit facility

see below

7.8%

Mar-27

$

100,000

$

51,200

$

-

Equipment loans

2.3%

2.3%

Dec-25

367

367

415

Previous credit agreement

Revolving term operating facility

P+1.0%

NA

NA

-

-

10,491

Revolving term acquisition facility

P+2.5%

NA

NA

-

-

6,600

Non-amortizing term loan

6.9%

NA

NA

-

-

28,000

100,367

51,567

45,506

Less: current portion

(230)

(224)

Long-term portion

51,337

45,282

Less: debt issuance costs

(782)

(245)

Total long-term debt

$

50,555

$

45,037

"P" in the table above denotes prime rate

In March 2024, the Company entered into a syndicated credit facility providing for a committed $100,000 senior secured revolving term loan and a $75,000 accordion, which the Company can request as an increase, in whole or in part, to the total amount available under the syndicated credit facility. The syndicate lenders include National Bank of Canada, CWB Maxium Financial (a wholly owned division of Canadian Western Bank), Royal Bank of Canada and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, with National Bank of Canada acting as administrative agent on behalf of the syndicate.

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The syndicated credit facility replaced the credit agreement the Company had in place with Canadian Western Bank, the details of which are outlined in the table above. The syndicated credit facility consists of a single senior secured revolving term loan, compared to the three separate loan tranches outlined under previous credit agreement in the table above. There are no required principal payments for the committed three-year term of the syndicated credit facility, which also provides for annual extension provisions, and all drawn amounts will mature in March 2027.

Borrowings under the syndicated credit facility may be made by way of Canadian prime rate, U.S. base rate, CORRA or SOFR advances. The syndicated credit facility bears interest at the Canadian prime rate or U.S. base rate plus 0.75% to 2.25%, or at the Canadian overnight repo rate average ("CORRA") or the U.S. Federal reserve secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") plus 2.00% to 3.50%. These interest rate ranges are dependent on certain financial ratios of the Company. In addition, standby fees ranging from 0.40% to 0.70% per annum are paid quarterly on the unused portion of the syndicated credit facility depending on certain financial ratios of the Company. There are no fees paid on the accordion until amounts are made available.

The syndicated credit facility is secured by a general security agreement, assignment of insurance, and unlimited corporate cross guarantees. Additionally, the Group has agreed to maintain the following ratios (as defined in the credit agreement) on a consolidated trailing twelve-month basis, otherwise outstanding facilities are due on demand:

  • Maximum total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.25:1
  • Minimum interest coverage ratio of 1.50:1

As at March 31, 2024, the Company was in compliance with these ratios.

As at March 31, 2024, principal payments required over the next four years on the Company's long-term debt were estimated as follows:

For the twelve month periods ending March 31,

2025

$

230

2026

137

2027

51,200

2028

-

$

51,567

7. Share Capital

a) Shares issued and outstanding

Shares (000s)

Amount

Balance as at, January 1, 2024

18,911

$

66,611

Shares issued under ESPP

57

629

Shares issued under DRIP

79

728

Exercise of stock options

116

410

Exercise of warrants

107

796

Balance as at, March 31, 2024

19,270

$

69,174

The Company had the following share capital transactions for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

  1. The Company issued 56,995 common shares pursuant to the employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP").
  2. The Company issued 78,731 common shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment and cash purchase plan (the "DRIP")

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION

