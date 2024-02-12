Decisive Dividend Corporation announced it is seeking to increase its overall debt capacity by $107 million through a new syndicated credit facility providing for a committed $100 million senior secured revolving term loan and a $75 million accordion facility (Credit Facility). The syndicate is expected to include National Bank of Canada, through National Bank Financial Markets ("National Bank") and Canadian Western Bank, through its wholly-owned division CWB Maxium Financial Inc. ("CWB"), who together would act as co-lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, as well as Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") and Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec ("Desjardins") (collectively the "Syndicate"). It is expected that National Bank will act as administrative agent on behalf of the Syndicate.

The Credit Facility remains subject to completion of customary documentation and, upon becoming effective, will replace the Corporation's current credit agreement with CWB and will represent an increase in overall debt capacity from $68 million to $175 million, providing Decisive with considerable additional liquidity to fund growth in its existing operations as well as through acquisition opportunities, at borrowing costs consistent with the effective interest rate under its current credit agreement. The Credit Facility is expected to provide for more flexibility as a single senior secured revolving term loan that can be utilized to fund working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions, compared to the three separate loan tranches included in the current credit agreement. In addition, the Credit Facility is expected to include a $75 million accordion facility, which the Corporation can request as an increase, in whole or in part, to the total amount available under the Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility is expected to be in place for a committed three-year term and the Corporation will be able to request to extend the term of the loan annually. The Corporation anticipates that definitive documentation will be entered into and the Credit Facility will close in the next two to three weeks. The terms of the Credit Facility set forth in this release are subject to the terms set forth in the definitive documentation representing the Credit Facility and ancillary matters.