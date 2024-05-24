Consumer companies fell after mixed economic and earnings data.

The second of two readings of the consumer-sentiment index was 69.1 in May, a sharp decline from 77.2 in April, the University of Michigan said.

Deckers Outdoor surged after surprisingly strong growth in sales of its Hoka-branded sneakers.

The thick-soled sneakers have presented an unexpected challenge to Nike's lock on the U.S. running-shoe market.

05-24-24 1726ET