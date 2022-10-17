Advanced search
    DECK   US2435371073

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION

(DECK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
353.32 USD   +3.60%
Deckers Brands Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that the Company's conference call to review second quarter fiscal 2023 results will be on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The broadcast will be hosted at ir.deckers.com. The broadcast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

Deckers Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deckers Brands)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deckers-brands-announces-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-results-301651158.html

SOURCE Deckers Brands


© PRNewswire 2022
