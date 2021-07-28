Deckers Outdoor : 2021 Annual Report (3.3 MB) 3.35 MB

Log in
07/28/2021
2021 ANNUAL REPORT

2021 Stockholder Letter

Dear Stockholders,

Fiscal year 2021 was a record-breaking year for Deckers Brands, as we:

  • Grew revenue 19.4% to $2.5 billion; and,
  • Increased earnings per share 39.9% to $13.47.

We were able to achieve these results because of the long-term strategies in place prior to the COVID-

19 pandemic, which include:

  • Building global awareness to the HOKA ONE ONE brand;
  • Diversifying the UGG brand's product offering;
  • Prioritizing ecommerce to acquire and retain consumers online; and,
  • Executing distribution strategies unique to each of our brands that optimize brand health and sustainable growth.

With the continued success of these strategies, we are making investments to build on the exceptionally strong foundation of our organization, which include:

  • Infrastructure capacity: adding another U.S. distribution facility, scaling international facilities, and using enhanced planning to drive efficiencies;
  • Digital capabilities: to optimize insights and targeting, and increase personalization;
  • Marketing: to build brands and product extensions, such as UGG's Ready to Wear apparel collection;
  • China: to seed HOKA ONE ONE and reignite our UGG brand;
  • Talent: we are only as good as our people enable us to be, so we are working to:
  1. Improve diversity: 49% of new hires since June 2020 are from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous

and People of Color) communities; and,

    1. Recruit talent to enable success in our emerging opportunities.
  • Our planet, our organization's philosophy of Doing Great and Doing Good, and our customers' desires for more responsible products, with programs that:
    1. Support regenerative farming, reduce waste, and protect forests; and,
  1. Encourage recycling of our products; for example our Teva Forever program enables customers to return old sandals to be reborn as playgrounds and running tracks.

Through these investments, we are confident that we can achieve the following:

  • Build HOKA ONE ONE to a one billion plus global performance brand that represents a significant portion of total revenue;
  • Drive our direct-to-consumer business towards 50% of our global revenues;
  • Scale international markets across brands; and
  • Seed opportunities beyond footwear.

We understand that continuing to perform as we have and achieving these responsible and ambitious goals, we need to protect our financial sustainability, and we are doing that. We have maintained top- tier, mid-to-high teens operating margins and repurchased $450 million of our common stock over the past three years ending March 31, 2021, while growing overall revenue at a healthy rate. And after hitting a temporary pause for the pandemic, our Board has approved in April 2021 an additional authorization of $750 million to repurchase our common stock.

I hope you are as proud of our employees as I am in delivering these results in difficult times. I encourage you to learn more about our collective achievements in the pages that follow, buy our products, provide us feedback at any time, and continue to support us-whether through your investments, your work, your purchases or your insights.

Sincerely,

Dave Powers

Chief Executive Officer and President

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding the build out of HOKA ONE ONE to a one billion plus global performance brand that represents a significant portion of total revenue; the driving of our direct-to- consumer business towards 50% of our global revenues; the scaling of international markets across brands; and the seeding of opportunities beyond footwear. Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Deckers Outdoor Corporation published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
