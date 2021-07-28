Deckers Outdoor : 2021 Annual Report (3.3 MB) 3.35 MB

We understand that continuing to perform as we have and achieving these responsible and ambitious goals, we need to protect our financial sustainability, and we are doing that. We have maintained top- tier, mid-to-high teens operating margins and repurchased $450 million of our common stock over the past three years ending March 31, 2021, while growing overall revenue at a healthy rate. And after hitting a temporary pause for the pandemic, our Board has approved in April 2021 an additional authorization of $750 million to repurchase our common stock.

I hope you are as proud of our employees as I am in delivering these results in difficult times. I encourage you to learn more about our collective achievements in the pages that follow, buy our products, provide us feedback at any time, and continue to support us-whether through your investments, your work, your purchases or your insights.

Sincerely,

Dave Powers

Chief Executive Officer and President

Forward-Looking Statements

