2023 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY This Proxy Statement Summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider when making voting decisions. You should read this Proxy Statement carefully and completely before voting. ABOUT DECKERS Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities through our portfolio of brands. Our products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company- owned and -operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. This year we are celebrating 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal customers globally. ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS DATE Monday, September 11, 2023 TIME 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time VIRTUAL MEETING The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or Annual Meeting, will be held virtually via a live webcast, which can be accessed on the Internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DECK2023. Stockholders will be able to vote and submit questions virtually during the Annual Meeting in accordance with the rules and procedures included on the meeting website. To access the Annual Meeting you will need a 16-digit control number. Your control number is provided on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you received in the mail, on your proxy card (if you requested to receive printed proxy materials), or through your broker or other nominee if you hold your shares in "street name." RECORD DATE Thursday, July 13, 2023

PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED UPON NUMBER PROPOSAL Elect ten directors to serve until the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our Named Executive Officers as described in the section of this Proxy Statement titled " Compensation Discussion and Analysis " Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on Named Executive Officer compensation. BOARD VOTING PAGE RECOMMENDATION REFERENCE "FOR" 7 EACH DIRECTOR NOMINEE "FOR" 76 "FOR" 78 FOR EVERY 79 "ONE YEAR" We may also consider and vote upon any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, or at any postponements or adjournments thereof. As of the date of this Proxy Statement, we are not aware of any business to be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting other than the matters described in this Proxy Statement. HOW TO VOTE Your vote is important to the future of Deckers Outdoor Corporation. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder at the close of business on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting" for additional information on how to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read this Proxy Statement and submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. PROPOSAL NO. 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Our Board of Directors has nominated the following ten directors for election at the Annual Meeting: DIRECTOR NOMINEES Michael F. Devine, III David A. Burwick Nelson C. Chan Cynthia (Cindy) L. Davis Juan R. Figuereo Maha S. Ibrahim Victor Luis Dave Powers Lauri M. Shanahan Bonita C. Stewart

BOARD RECOMMENDATION: "FOR" each director nominee We have an independent Board with extensive qualifications and skills. Our Board is also comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience. Each of our Board members is committed to representing the long-term interests of our stockholders. QUALIFIED QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS 7/10 Industry 6/10 Technology Infrastructure/Cybersecurity 9/10 Premium Branding 6/10 Compliance and Risk Oversight 9/10 International 7/10 Corporate Governance 3/10 High Level of Financial Literacy 6/10 Mergers and Acquisitions 8/10 Retail 9/10 Public Company Executive 5/10 Consumer Technology/Big Data 8/10 Human Resources/Talent Management 8/10 Sales and Marketing 3/10 Corporate Responsibility 4/10 Supply Chain Management DIVERSE DEMOGRAPHICS 50% Ethnically Diverse 60% from Underrepresented Communities 40% Female INDEPENDENT 9/10 Directors are Independent ENGAGED During our fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, or fiscal year 2023, no director nominee attended fewer than 80% of the meetings of our Board or meetings of any Board committee on which he or she served during his or her term. Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors" for additional information. PROPOSAL NO. 2 RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM BOARD RECOMMENDATION "FOR" the ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The Audit & Risk Management Committee is involved in the annual review and engagement of KPMG LLP to ensure its continuing audit independence.

The Audit & Risk Management Committee believes the continued retention of KPMG LLP is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders. Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Selection of KPMG LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm" for additional information.