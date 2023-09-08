2023
PROXY STATEMENT
SUMMARY
This Proxy Statement Summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider when making voting decisions. You should read this Proxy Statement carefully and completely before voting.
ABOUT DECKERS
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities through our portfolio of brands.
Our products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company- owned and -operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. This year we are celebrating 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal customers globally.
ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
DATE
Monday, September 11, 2023
TIME
1:00 p.m. Pacific Time
VIRTUAL MEETING
The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or Annual Meeting, will be held virtually via a live webcast,
which can be accessed on the Internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DECK2023.
Stockholders will be able to vote and submit questions virtually during the Annual Meeting in
accordance with the rules and procedures included on the meeting website.
To access the Annual Meeting you will need a 16-digit control number. Your control number is
provided on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you received in the mail, on your
proxy card (if you requested to receive printed proxy materials), or through your broker or other
nominee if you hold your shares in "street name."
RECORD DATE
Thursday, July 13, 2023
PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED UPON
NUMBER PROPOSAL
Elect ten directors to serve until the annual meeting of
- stockholders to be held in 2024, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified
Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent
- registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the
- compensation of our Named Executive Officers as described in the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis"
Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the
- frequency of future advisory votes on Named Executive Officer compensation.
BOARD VOTING
PAGE
RECOMMENDATION
REFERENCE
"FOR"
7
EACH DIRECTOR
NOMINEE
"FOR"
76
"FOR"
78
FOR EVERY
79
"ONE YEAR"
We may also consider and vote upon any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, or at any postponements or adjournments thereof. As of the date of this Proxy Statement, we are not aware of any business to be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting other than the matters described in this Proxy Statement.
HOW TO VOTE
Your vote is important to the future of Deckers Outdoor Corporation. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder at
the close of business on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting" for additional information on how to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read this Proxy Statement and submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting.
PROPOSAL NO. 1
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Our Board of Directors has nominated the following ten directors for election at the Annual Meeting:
DIRECTOR NOMINEES
Michael F. Devine, III
David A. Burwick
Nelson C. Chan
Cynthia (Cindy) L. Davis
Juan R. Figuereo
Maha S. Ibrahim
Victor Luis
Dave Powers
Lauri M. Shanahan
Bonita C. Stewart
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" each director nominee
We have an independent Board with extensive qualifications and skills. Our Board is also comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience. Each of our Board members is committed to representing the long-term interests of our stockholders.
QUALIFIED
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
7/10 Industry
6/10 Technology Infrastructure/Cybersecurity
9/10 Premium Branding
6/10 Compliance and Risk Oversight
9/10 International
7/10 Corporate Governance
3/10 High Level of Financial Literacy
6/10 Mergers and Acquisitions
8/10 Retail
9/10 Public Company Executive
5/10 Consumer Technology/Big Data
8/10 Human Resources/Talent Management
8/10 Sales and Marketing
3/10 Corporate Responsibility
4/10 Supply Chain Management
DIVERSE
DEMOGRAPHICS
50% Ethnically Diverse
60% from Underrepresented
Communities
40% Female
INDEPENDENT
9/10 Directors are Independent
ENGAGED
During our fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, or fiscal year 2023, no director nominee
attended fewer than 80% of the meetings of our Board or meetings of any Board committee
on which he or she served during his or her term.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 2
RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
BOARD RECOMMENDATION
"FOR" the ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
- The Audit & Risk Management Committee is involved in the annual review and engagement of KPMG LLP to ensure its continuing audit independence.
- The Audit & Risk Management Committee believes the continued retention of KPMG LLP is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Selection of KPMG LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 3
ADVISORY VOTE ON NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of our Named Executive Officers as described in the section of this Proxy Statement entitled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis."
The primary objective of our executive compensation program is to compensate our executive officers in a manner that will attract, retain, and motivate talented executives with the skills needed to manage a complex and growing business in a competitive industry, while creating long-term value for our stockholders. The Talent & Compensation Committee seeks to design our executive compensation program in a manner that reflects direct alignment between the compensation opportunity provided to our executives and the achievement of our strategic objectives.
Consistent with our strategic objectives for fiscal year 2023, when designing our executive compensation program for the year, the Talent & Compensation Committee focused on continuing to build and retain our executive team, while incentivizing our executive officers to focus on increasing revenue, enhancing profitability, achieving ESG objectives, and creating long-term value for our stockholders.
When establishing our executive compensation program, the Talent & Compensation Committee is guided by the following four principles:
- Pay for performance by having a significant portion of compensation earned based on the achievement of performance-based conditions.
- Align interests of executives with stockholders by tying a significant portion of compensation to performance that creates long-term value for our stockholders.
- Attract and retain executives with the background and experience necessary to lead the organization and achieve our strategic objectives.
- Reward achievement by offering incentives for achieving short-term and long-term financial goals that are directly tied to the achievement of strategic objectives.
Please refer to the sections of this Proxy Statement titled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and "Proposal No. 3, Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 4
ADVISORY VOTE ON FREQUENCY OF FUTURE ADVISORY VOTES ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
For the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, that the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our Named Executive Officers shall occur every "ONE YEAR."
- Non-bindingadvisory vote on whether the Company should hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our Named Executive Officers every "one year," "two years" or "three years."
- Our Board of Directors believes submitting the advisory vote on executive compensation on an annual basis is appropriate as it affords our stockholders the ability to provide routine feedback on our compensation program.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 4, Frequency of Future Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation" for additional information.
